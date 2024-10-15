Luxury Furniture Market to Grow by USD 9.54 Billion (2024-2028) as New Showroom Launches Increase, with AI Shaping Market Trends- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Luxury Furniture Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.16% during the forecast period.Increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture. However, frequent product recalls poses a challenge - Key market players include ANGELO CAPPELLINI and C. Srl, Club House Italia S.p.A, Eichholtz B.V., Eric Kuster Metropolitan Luxury International Holding Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Giorgio Collection, MillerKnoll Inc., LONGHI S.p.a., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi SpA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Rugiano Srl, Silik s.r.l., Vaughan Bassett, and Williams Sonoma Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global luxury furniture market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Luxury Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9543.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.81 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Italy Key companies profiled ANGELO CAPPELLINI and C. Srl, Club House Italia S.p.A, Eichholtz B.V., Eric Kuster Metropolitan Luxury International Holding Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Giorgio Collection, MillerKnoll Inc., LONGHI S.p.a., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi SpA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Rugiano Srl, Silik s.r.l., Vaughan Bassett, and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Market Driver

The eco-friendly luxury furniture market has experienced significant growth due to increasing global concerns regarding the environmental impact of deforestation and toxic finishes. As a result, many luxury furniture vendors have adopted green technology to produce sustainable and renewable furniture. Biodegradable materials like North American Hardwood and bamboo are commonly used. Notable manufacturers, such as Eichholtz B.V. And Vaughan Bassett, lead the way in this category. Recognition through awards, like the Red Dot Award won by Natuzzi Spa for its Ergo collection, further boosts the sector's growth. The trend towards eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture is crucial, contributing positively to the global luxury furniture market in the forecast period.

The luxury furniture market is thriving, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality pieces in offices, hotels, homes, restaurants, kitchens, hospitals, and other commercial spaces. Workers and craftsmen are using various materials like metal, wood, glass, plastic, and leather to create elegant, lavish, and indulgent furniture. Cities with rising populations and construction activity are fueling real estate developments and residential properties, leading to furniture sales. Manufacturing technology advances and disposable income growth are enabling furniture makers to innovate and offer new designs. E-commerce sales are also on the rise, allowing for personalized and customizable options. Sustainability is a key trend, with eco-friendly luxury furniture becoming increasingly popular. Lighting tables, chairs, sofas, accessories, and bedroom sets are some of the most sought-after items, offering both aesthetic value and durability for residential remodeling and replacement. Online sales and online retailing are transforming the industry, providing convenience and accessibility for consumers. Product innovation and personalization are key differentiators in the high-end furniture market.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The luxury furniture market faces a notable challenge with the rising frequency of product recalls for items such as bar stools, recliner chairs, sofas, beds, and dining tables. These recalls negatively impact market growth by damaging industry reputation and imposing operational and financial burdens on market participants. Numerous instances of such recalls have occurred in the luxury furniture sector in recent years, posing a significant hindrance to market expansion during the forecast period.

The luxury furniture market faces various challenges in today's urban culture. Raw materials and craftsmanship remain essential, but interior designers seek eco-friendly alternatives due to growing concerns about carbon footprints. Furniture designers focus on creating stylish, comfortable pieces for indoor and outdoor spaces that cater to urbane lifestyles. Globalization brings increased competition from Italian-made and German-made furniture, but branding and positioning as eco-friendly become crucial. Toxicity is a concern, leading to a shift towards environmentally beneficial alternatives. Designers prioritize style, quality, and comfort in living spaces, with a focus on aesthetic appeal. Indoor furniture includes comfortable sofas, lighting, tables, and cabinets, while commercial workspaces require workstations, conference rooms, cafeterias, and lounges. Online sales impact the market, with end-users in developing nations increasingly influencing trends. The global trade war adds complexity, but the luxury goods sector continues to thrive.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This luxury furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Residential

1.2 Commercial Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Residential- The luxury furniture market is a significant sector in the global interior design industry. It caters to consumers seeking high-end, aesthetically pleasing, and durable furniture pieces. Key players include brands like B&B Italia, Minotti, and Poltrona Frau. They offer customizable options, using premium materials like leather, wood, and metal. The market's growth is driven by increasing disposable income, urbanization, and a focus on personalized home decor. Retailers leverage digital platforms for sales, ensuring convenience for customers.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The luxury furniture market is a thriving industry that caters to the demand for high-end, stylish, and comfortable furniture made from the finest materials such as metal, wood, glass, plastic, and leather. Craftsmen and workers employ their skills to create exquisite pieces for various sectors, including offices, hotels, homes, restaurants, and even domestic use, for both commercial and personal use. Exporters play a significant role in the global trade of luxury furniture, supplying developed and developing countries with their offerings. Urbanization and innovation have fueled the growth of this market, leading to an increase in demand for unique and high-quality furniture designs. Furniture designers continue to push boundaries with their creations, incorporating branding and positioning strategies to differentiate their offerings from competitors. However, the global trade war and import & export restrictions can impact the transportation and delivery of these luxury goods, potentially increasing costs and limiting accessibility. Italian-made furniture remains a popular choice for its reputation for craftsmanship and design excellence. Overall, the luxury furniture market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to adapt to changing consumer preferences and global market trends.

Market Research Overview

The luxury furniture market is a thriving industry that caters to the demand for high-quality, elegant, and indulgent furniture made from premium materials such as metal, wood, glass, plastic, and leather. Workers and craftsmen meticulously create furniture for offices, hotels, homes, restaurants, kitchens, hospitals, and other commercial spaces using advanced manufacturing technology. The market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, a growing population, construction activity, and real estate developments. New designs, e-commerce sales, and personalization are also key trends in this industry. Eco-friendly luxury furniture is becoming increasingly popular, with a focus on sustainability, durability, and reducing carbon footprints. Cities and urban culture are major consumers of luxury furniture, with indoor and outdoor spaces requiring furnishings that exude elegance and aesthetic value. Globalization and urbanization have led to an increase in import and export restrictions, transportation, and delivery challenges, but innovation and product innovation continue to drive the market forward. Furniture makers, interior designers, and furniture designers collaborate to create unique and luxurious pieces that cater to the demands of both residential and commercial clients. Eco-friendly alternatives, such as using raw materials responsibly and reducing toxicity, are also becoming essential considerations in the industry. Brands and positioning play a significant role in the luxury furniture market, with Italian-made and German-made furniture being highly sought after for their craftsmanship and style. However, the global trade war and economic instability may impact the market in the future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Residential



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio