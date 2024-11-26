Luxury Group Charts New Territories Through Global Sotheby's Brand Partnership, Offering Once-in-a-Lifetime Auction Experiences

The groundbreaking collaboration between two storied luxury brands continues to blend the artistry of collectible treasures with the pinnacle of experiential travel

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Group by Marriott International today unveils the next chapter of its exclusive brand partnership with auction house Sotheby's, "Iconic Pieces. Extraordinary Experiences." Building on the success of their inaugural offerings earlier this year, the two global luxury powerhouses will introduce new exclusive experiences for The Luxury Sales this December in New York. Rooted in a shared vision of reimagining the boundaries between luxury travel and collectible art, the continued collaboration underscores the synergy between the Luxury Group's world-class approach to experiential hospitality and Sotheby's curatorial expertise across its extensive sales categories.

Luxury Group by Marriott International x Sotheby's

The Luxury Group and Sotheby's will auction two captivating experiences designed to pair world-class hospitality with exceptional treasures from Sotheby's auctions offering guests the chance to explore their passions while discovering unforgettable destinations:

Geneva Grandmasters: A Watchmaking Odyssey Curated by The Ritz-Carlton

Watch enthusiasts will have the exclusive opportunity to bid on an intimate horology immersion at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva with legendary watch brand Girard-Perregaux, including a hands-on workshop with the artisans; singular opportunities to shop limited-edition timepieces; and a private culinary experience at the Villa Girard-Perregaux in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the brand's ancestral home.

Geneva Grandmasters: A Watchmaking Odyssey will be presented within Sotheby's Important Watches sale on Friday, December 6, marking the first time Marriott International will offer an experience in a live auction.

A Taste of France : An Epicurean Voyage Curated by The Luxury Collection

Guests will check into Prince de Galles , a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris before exploring the country's culinary treasures, from a guided day trip to Champagne Lallier's historic Maison in Aÿ for a taste of its latest harvests, to an afternoon tea with Global Explorer and esteemed chef and artist, Laila Gohar , whose food-inspired works have been showcased around the world.

As a part of the Finest Wines auction, A Taste of France is available for online bidding now until Tuesday, December 10.

"The expansion of our brand partnership with Sotheby's reflects our common belief that true luxury combines both the tangible and intangible," said George Hammer, Global Head of Luxury Marketing, Marriott International. "We're continuing to explore the interplay art and travel with experiences that not only celebrate our audience's passions but also inspire a deeper connection and appreciation for the artistry behind them. As this collaboration evolves, we're excited to leverage our international presence and the diverse expertise across our portfolio to surprise our guests with even more dynamic, never-been-seen experiences."

"This collaboration represents a unique fusion of Sotheby's expertise in curating exceptional luxury collectibles and the Luxury Group's unparalleled approach to hospitality," said Eléonore Dethier, Sotheby's Global Head of Partnerships. "We are delighted to present these experiences during The Luxury Sales in New York, celebrating the pinnacle of hospitality, craftsmanship, and savoir-faire, while creating unforgettable moments for our clients that transcend traditional luxury."

In addition to the experiential auction offerings, the collaboration will showcase the Luxury Group's world-class approach through hospitality, curated events, and exclusive editorial content when Sotheby's exhibitions open to the public on December 5th.

Collectors and travelers alike can look forward to additional offerings from the Luxury Group and Sotheby's in 2025 as the collaboration continues to grow worldwide. For more details surrounding the experiences and Sotheby's Luxury Sales, please visit www.sothebys.com/en/series/luxury-sales.

ABOUT THE LUXURY GROUP ®

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's luxury brands group offers a boundless network of more than 510 landmark hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information on the Luxury Group, stay connected on Instagram.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 32 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT SOTHEBY'S

Established in 1744, Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, ecommerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby's believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

