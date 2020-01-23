Luxury Hybrid Blow Dry Bar & Salon, Pink Soda, to Open First NYC Location

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Soda, a "5-star luxury experience" hybrid blow dry bar and salon that services the most interesting brews of luxurious hair treatments available today, this week announced following their openings in Connecticut starting in 2014, they are finally opening their first New York City flagship location in February 2020.

Buckle up, this is not your typical blow dry bar.

The Home of the Best Blowouts

Borrowing the salon name for the signature "pink soda blowout" that is a custom blow out technique using a full brush set that last for days and days, Pink Soda is known for their personalized experience. They are known for impeccable customer service, exquisite locations, top talent and offering the complimentary extras not offered at other blow dry bars or salons. Pink Soda has been awarded in the "Best Of" category for blowouts featured in Stamford Magazine and has been honored to work with People Magazine for hair and makeup amongst other national print campaigns.

"I left behind my thriving NYC based plastic surgery consulting business and I opened the first Pink Soda in 2014 after the Sandy Hook tragedy, (my hometown) as a way to offer pampering to the women in the community," said Wendy Brown, Founder and Owner of Pink Soda. Brown offers a unique skill set to Pink Soda ownership as she has had the past experience of being behind the chair and also has been a successful boutique consulting business owner with very high profile clients all over the country. "Both career experiences have taught me many things about the art of great hair and consumer experience management. When you walk into any of our locations you will be welcomed as an old friend. I had always had my sights set on NYC for Pink Soda, so to be finally opening our New York City location is a dream come true."

Pink Soda provides complimentary hand treatments with any hair salon service or blowout, as well as hot towel aromatherapy service after each wash, enabling clients to pick from a list of different essential oils. They use and sell the most luxurious products on the market. In addition to blowouts they offer PPD free hair color, balayage and highlights, cuts, smoothing treatments, hair extensions, facial treatments, makeup applications, organic spray tans, bridal services and so much more.

The new Pink Soda will be located in the Flatiron district, at 35W 20th street between 5th and 6th avenue. Ideal location with a modern salon esthetic in a beautiful brownstone. Equipped with magnificent high ceilings with original tin tiling and extremely comfortable, state of the art shampoo and styling chairs, as well as an outdoor area for that extra dazzle. Pink Soda is encouraging everyone to check out their website at http://www.therealpinksoda.com and follow them via social media Instagram @pinksodasalon and Facebook @pinksoda. Online booking for the NYC location starts next week.

