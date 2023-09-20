LUXURY ITALIAN FASHION HOUSE, ISAIA, EMBARKS ON STRIKING PHOTOSHOOT ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR'S NORTH SHORE IN COLLABORATION WITH MARTINPATRICK 3, THE LOUPE AND TWIN CITIES PERFORMANCE

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that ISAIA, the renowned Italian menswear brand founded in Naples in 1920, partnered with Minneapolis-based retail destination MartinPatrick 3 for an exclusive photoshoot featuring ISAIA's highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2023 collection. This collaborative project showcases the captivating rugged coastline of Lake Superior's North Shore as the backdrop for an iconic display of luxury fashion, exquisite jewelry, and automotive excellence.

Sneak Peek of the ISAIAxMARTINPATRICK3 North Shore Campaign

ISAIA, known for its impeccable craftsmanship and unique style, has selected the North Shore as the ideal location to capture the essence of its latest collection of menswear. Martin Patrick 3's dedication to curating exceptional experiences complements ISAIA's commitment to unparalleled quality and elegant design. The synergy between these two exceptional brands promises a visually stunning showcase of Italian fashion combined with the dramatic beauty of Northern Minnesota.

Furthermore, this extraordinary photoshoot will spotlight exquisite jewelry provided by The Loupe featuring the stunning creations of Hoorsenbuhs and Shamballa Jewels. The integration of these esteemed jewelry brands into the ISAIA Fall/ Winter 2023 collection emphasizes the flourishing relationship between fashion and intricate craftsmanship.

Adding an additional touch of automotive sophistication to the scene, Twin Cities Performance brings forth the all-new Ferrari Roma, an embodiment of elegance and power, which will grace the set alongside the fashion and jewelry. This symbiotic showcase symbolizes the harmonious collaboration between luxury fashion, fine jewelry, and automotive excellence within the Twin Cities market.

ISAIA's tiny red coral logo, a revered symbol of good luck in Naples, continues to enchant discerning gentlemen around the world. The brand's rich heritage, impeccable tailoring, and commitment to exceptional quality have cemented its position as a leading Italian menswear brand favored by sophisticated individuals seeking timeless elegance.

For more of the captivating imagery captured during this remarkable photoshoot, showcasing ISAIA's Fall/Winter 2023 collection against the breathtaking rugged coastline of Lake Superior's North Shore please contact us. The once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between ISAIA, Martin Patrick 3, The Loupe, and Twin Cities Performance promises to leave an indelible mark on the world of luxury fashion, jewelry, and automotive.

ABOUT THE MARTINPATRICK 3

MartinPatrick 3 is an internationally recognized retail destination located in the North Loop of Minneapolis that offers apparel ranging from elevated casual garments and sneakers to custom suits intermingled with men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories, contemporary furnishings and artwork, The Loupe fine jewelry, an array of men's apothecary, even modern literature and gifts, all presented as styled moments across our 22,000 square foot space. We also offer personal shopping, The Tailors at Martin Patrick 3 custom tailoring, Marty's, our own barbershop, and interior design services through MartinPatrick 3 Studio. We're dedicated to building a one-of-a-kind experience that brings out the best in every person who walks through our doors.

