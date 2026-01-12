Luxury Medspa Brand ALEXIS LAUREN Announces Franchise Expansion Led by Founder Alexis Renda

Female-Founded Brand Looks to Expand Nationwide in High-Growth Aesthetic Wellness Category

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALEXIS LAUREN – the ultra-luxe, founder-led medspa brand redefining personalized aesthetic treatments and skincare is proud to announce the launch of its franchise opportunity, marking a major milestone in the brand's next phase of growth. As the global medspa industry continues to rapidly expand, projected to reach $78.23 billion by 2033, the brand is seeking to partner with passionate entrepreneurs to bring their luxurious, simplified skincare approach to new communities nationwide.

A Scalable Franchise Opportunity in Aesthetic Wellness

ALEXIS LAUREN

The brand's franchise opportunity offers partners entry into one of beauty and wellness's fastest-growing categories, supported by a fully built, founder-led operating model. Prior to launching franchising, ALEXIS LAUREN developed a comprehensive, end-to-end playbook spanning training, technology, marketing, and operations, ensuring franchise partners have a success model to follow from day one.

"We were very intentional about when and how we introduced franchising," said Alexis Renda, Founder and CEO of ALEXIS LAUREN. "Our focus was on building the right infrastructure first, so franchise partners can step into a proven framework that supports long-term growth while preserving the integrity of the brand."

With the number of medspas in the U.S. having grown from approximately 1,600 in 2010 to more than 10,500 in 2023, ALEXIS LAUREN is positioned as a premium, high-growth opportunity while offering the benefits of an emerging brand, including untapped white space and the ability to pioneer growth. The model is further supported by strong unit economics, including an average unit volume (AUV) of $1.89 million.

Founder-Led Vision for Personalized Luxury Wellness

Renda founded ALEXIS LAUREN in 2022 after identifying a gap in the aesthetic landscape, where traditional medspas often felt clinical and impersonal, and facial studios could be overly complicated. Drawing on her background in business development and her appreciation for design, hospitality, and operational detail, she set out to create a experience that balanced medical rigor with pristine lifestyle polish.

Since the brand's inception, Renda has remained closely involved in shaping everything from brand standards and service design to training and daily studio operations, ensuring consistency and intention as the company grows. Her firsthand experience as a former franchisee with another brand provided valuable perspective on the systems and support operators need to succeed.

"Every detail at ALEXIS LAUREN is crafted with intention, from how we guide clients through their care all the way down to the scent we curate in our locations," said Renda. "We're thoughtful about what we offer and how we offer it, because intention creates trust. ALEXIS LAUREN was designed to be more than a medspa; it's a movement towards personalized luxury wellness."

Redefining the Modern Medspa Experience

ALEXIS LAUREN offers a modern medspa experience blending medical-grade aesthetic treatments with elevated hospitality and intentional simplicity. Rather than navigating extensive service menus, clients are guided by trained professionals through personalized, outcome-driven care to remove decision fatigue. Operating as a Beauty Collective, the brand's lifestyle-driven ecosystem encourages consistency, self-investment, and community through interconnected care, including The Vault, the brand's proprietary prepaid program.

Currently operating two corporate locations in the Miami area, ALEXIS LAUREN is seeking franchise partners aligned with the brand's values. Ideal candidates are entrepreneurial operators interested in building a luxury, community-centered business within the fast-growing medspa category. A medical background is not required, as the brand provides guidance in securing a medical director along with a proven operational foundation designed to support long-term success.

For more information about franchising with ALEXIS LAUREN, visit https://alexislauren.com/pages/medspa-franchise.

About ALEXIS LAUREN

Founded in 2022, ALEXIS LAUREN is an ultra-luxe beauty collective and luxury medspa delivering personalized, medical-grade aesthetic treatments through a simplified, intention-led approach. Rooted in science and elevated hospitality, the brand is designed to eliminate the paradox of choice by guiding clients through curated care without hidden add-ons. Headquartered in Miami, ALEXIS LAUREN currently operates two corporate locations and has launched franchising to support thoughtful expansion into new U.S. markets. For more information, please visit https://alexislauren.com/pages/medspa-franchise, or follow ALEXIS LAUREN on LinkedIn and Instagram.

