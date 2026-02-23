ALEXIS LAUREN Brings Fitness-Style Membership Model to Booming Medspa Market, Driving Franchise Growth and Client Loyalty

Medspa brand's membership program fuels recurring revenue, deepens client loyalty, and strengthens franchise scalability in a $78B industry

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly expanding medspa market, ALEXIS LAUREN is redefining how aesthetic wellness brands scale with The Vault, its proprietary membership-driven model designed to transform client loyalty into predictable, recurring revenue. The ultra-luxe, female founder-led brand has moved beyond the traditional pay-per-treatment approach, introducing a structured program that strengthens long-term engagement while creating greater financial stability for franchise partners.

"Consistency is key in wellness, whether it's fitness or skincare," said Alexis Renda, Founder and CEO of ALEXIS LAUREN. "We applied the same principles that drive loyalty in fitness—recurring engagement, flexible access, and clear value—into a medspa setting. The result is The Vault, our prepaid program that rewards clients for investing in their self-care, while giving franchise partners predictable revenue and stronger retention."

The Vault: Driving Franchise Growth and Client Loyalty

The Vault is a structured prepaid program that allows clients to deposit monthly credits to use toward any treatment or product at exclusive pricing, shifting the medspa experience from occasional visits to consistent, long-term engagement. Unlike traditional gym-style memberships where unused sessions expire, every dollar deposited into The Vault belongs to the client. Credits roll over automatically, creating what the brand calls "a self-care bank for your skin."

Highlights include:

Contribute to Your Vault: Clients add monthly credits to their personal Vault, and every dollar stays theirs to use on any service or product, with built-in savings and perks.

Clients add monthly credits to their personal Vault, and every dollar stays theirs to use on any service or product, with built-in savings and perks. Zero Hidden Fees: Every dollar goes toward treatments or products.

Every dollar goes toward treatments or products. No Expiration: Unused Vault credits roll over automatically, giving clients complete control.

Unused Vault credits roll over automatically, giving clients complete control. Exclusives: Discounts on facials, injectables, microneedling, lasers, and birthday perks.

"The Vault is a powerful differentiator for franchisees," said Jen Allers, Director of Franchise Development at ALEXIS LAUREN. "It creates reliable, predictable income while strengthening long-term client relationships. That combination of financial visibility and elevated retention is rare in the medspa space and will give our partners a meaningful competitive edge."

Innovating in a Crowded Market

Founded in 2022, ALEXIS LAUREN operates as a Beauty Collective, where treatments work together holistically, eliminating decision fatigue and creating a cohesive client journey. Combined with attention to detail, from curated spa scents to personalized guidance, clients receive an elevated, luxury experience while franchise partners benefit from scalable operations, repeat business, and predictable revenue.

Currently operating two corporate locations in Miami, the brand is actively seeking franchise partners who want to bring the brand's simplified, outcome-driven aesthetic experience to new markets. Ideal candidates are entrepreneurial, customer-focused, and eager to leverage a proven system that combines operational excellence with client loyalty.

For more information about franchising with ALEXIS LAUREN, visit https://alexislauren.com/pages/medspa-franchise.

About ALEXIS LAUREN

Founded in 2022, ALEXIS LAUREN is an ultra-luxe beauty collective and luxury medspa delivering personalized, medical-grade aesthetic treatments through a simplified, intention-led approach. Rooted in science and elevated hospitality, the brand is designed to eliminate the paradox of choice by guiding clients through curated care without hidden add-ons. Headquartered in Miami, ALEXIS LAUREN currently operates two corporate locations and has launched franchising to support thoughtful expansion into new U.S. markets. For more information, please visit https://alexislauren.com/pages/medspa-franchise, or follow ALEXIS LAUREN on LinkedIn and Instagram.

