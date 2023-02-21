Luxury Portfolio International® Reflects on a Successful 2022 with a Record Number of New Members, Strategic Business-Building Initiatives, and High-Profile Symposiums

The addition of 22 new members from across the globe punctuated a fruitful year for the

network as President Mickey Alam Khan anticipates continued momentum in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the exclusive prime property network comprising more than 250 of the world's premier independent residential real estate brokerages, closed out a banner year of significant milestones in 2022, including the addition of a record number of new members and subsequent expansion into new markets -- all while achieving compelling results for its existing members and broadening the network's range of in-person and digital event offerings.

In total, LPI welcomed 22 new members last year, two of which represent LPI's foray into new markets: Singapore and the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda.

Further underscoring the network's dedication to knowledge-sharing among its brokerage members, LPI concluded 2022 with 19 prolific events, offering trailblazing insights from 132 experts across multiple disciplines. An array of members also took advantage of hosting LPI's valued "Master Class" for professional development and training by staging events in Cape Town, South Africa and cities across the U.S.

"At Luxury Portfolio International®, we remain committed to the mission at hand: Offer our brokerage members and their agents focused opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and referrals-driven business development to help acquire, market, and sell listings," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of Luxury Portfolio International®. "2022 was a tale of two markets, with the first part of the year continuing the post-Covid residential real estate surge. The second half of the year revealed the beginning of the market re-alignment, thereby impacting sales across all price-points -- including luxury. We diligently worked to forecast industry trends and provide our members with every imaginable support tool."

As to the new members, all 22 boast impressive standings in their respective markets, representing LPI's unmatched global strength. The complete list includes:

"Our theme for 2022 was 'Engagement'," continued Alam Khan. "It is critical for us to regularly engage with our members through one-on-one interactions, events, workshops, social media and marketing materials, aiding them with key insights and news on the rapidly changing luxury real estate market. We are honored to have our member's trust, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration with these industry leaders in 2023."

For more on Luxury Portfolio International® and these brokerages, visit luxuryportfolio.com.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

Luxury Portfolio International (luxuryportfolio.com) is the leading network of the world's premier luxury real estate brokerages and their top agents, offering unparalleled marketing and intelligence services across the globe. It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® the global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. Last year, network members participated in over 1.2 million global transactions. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

CONTACT:

Israel Kreps

Caroline Underwood

[email protected]

[email protected]

Kreps PR & Marketing

SOURCE Luxury Portfolio International