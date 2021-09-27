Luxury Portfolio International® Releases New and Improved Magazine Issue

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and renowned global network which comprises more than 200 leading high-end real estate brokerages, has unveiled its latest issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine.

The 200-page edition's linen paper cover and expanded coverage of not only real estate but design, travel and lifestyle represents a shift for LPI as an expert source for all aspects of the affluent lifestyle.

In the newly released magazine (Volume 11: No. 2), the focus is on optimism, and of course, the home.

"This issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine is a celebration of life at its most refined and cultured, with a touch of exuberance," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of LPI and the magazine's publisher and editor-in-chief. "It is a call to optimism, with the home at the center of it all."

The cover story explores designers' bonds with their dogs in a Q&A with design author and YouTuber Susanna Salk and photographer Stacey Bewkes.

A stylish photo shoot in collaboration with Neiman Marcus, a profile on noted royal biographer Andrew Morton and a roundtable discussion on the future of home with esteemed architects are just a few of the many articles exploring the luxury lifestyle within the magazine's pages.

"The new-look magazine with its enhanced content and creative design should inspire real estate professionals as well as homeowners, sellers and buyers," Mr. Alam Khan said.

"We hope readers return to this magazine repeatedly, pass it along to friends and family or request more copies, and keep it on their coffee table and desks as a key source of inspiration."

Luxury Portfolio magazine has a readership of more than 200,000 HNWI's and can be found on newsstands worldwide, is distributed domestically through Barnes & Noble and is shipped to top LPI member clients in more than 70 countries. New issues are printed bi-annually, making the elegantly linen-bound magazine an excellent coffee-table book with a six month shelf life.

View the magazine's digital edition or find it on luxuryportfolio.com, where you can also request a print copy.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

LPI (luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

Source: Luxury Portfolio International®

Contact: [email protected]

CONTACT:

Daniel Zayas

[email protected]



305.663.9802 x326

Kreps PR & Marketing

SOURCE Luxury Portfolio International