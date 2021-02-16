Luxury Real Estate Advisors Las Vegas Makes A $25,000 Donation To Street Dogz Las Vegas

Luxury Real Estate Advisors donations will help 1000's of animals in need. Tweet this

"Luxury Real Estate Advisors generous donation will provide health and hope to animals who are in desperate need," said Cheryl Noori, Founder/CEO, StreetDogz. "These animals depend on our community, and without the help of local companies like Luxury Real Estate Advisors, we would not be able to provide the love and support these animals need each day."



"We strive to assist pets of homeless and those in need by offering food & supply distribution, assisting with funding to spay & neuter pets, meeting the needs of special food diets, medications, & vaccinations, & working to provide temporary housing for pets. In addition to offering material support, we find that our efforts to help humans care for their companions offer a sense of dignity, comfort, & hope," stated Noori.



"Before providing a series of donations to StreetDogz, we immersed ourselves in the Las Vegas local animal cause segment and found that StreetDogz was the most passionate, organized, and effective group, thus worthy of generous donations," stated Anthony Phillips, Founder of Luxury Real Estate Advisors Las Vegas. "We encourage others to join the cause."



To learn more about Luxury Real Estate Advisors and its corporate philanthropy initiatives, please visit https://www.luxrealestateadvisors.com