Luxury Retailer Chalhoub Modernizes the Customer Experience with Oracle Point of Service

Chalhoub started as a family business licensing foreign brands in Damascus, Syria in 1955. It now runs a network of 650 retail stores with fashion and cosmetic lines including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin across the Middle East. Today the Chalhoub Group employs more than 12,000 people in 14 countries.

"With the help from Logic and Oracle, we migrated from the Oracle Retail Point of Service to latest version of Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service. We can now deliver a modern mobile experience to our customers. By implementing Xstore, we are also empowering our store associates. The goal is to provide a highly personalized and engaged customer experience at the world's finest shoe metropolis, Level Shoes," said Olivier Leblan, Group Chief Information Officer, Chalhoub.

"The Point of Service system must allow retailers to transact and interact with consumers as they choose. Whether using a traditional register, portable solution, tablet or handheld, it's point of service," said Ray Carlin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Retail. "As our Retail in 4D research shows, more than half (52 percent) of retailers said they are arming their store employees with mobile technology. Congratulations to Chalhoub for deploying a modern customer experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Chalhoub and Oracle. Together we delivered on the vision to drive a better customer experience for Level and to establish a foundation to support Chalhoub," said Saad Khan, General Manager of the Middle East, Logic Information Systems. "We look forward to the continued momentum for the Oracle Retail Xstore platform across the Middle East and Asia. We found the solution to be a great fit for the region."

To learn more about Chalhoub's implementation of Oracle Retail technology register here for a webinar on Tuesday February 20.

Oracle Retail at NRF 2018

Oracle Retail will be showcasing the full suite of Oracle Retail solutions and cloud services at the National Retail Federation Big Show Jan. 14-16, 2017, in New York City at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center. Oracle Retail will be located at booth #3521. For more information check out: www.oracle.com/retail

