Luxury Travel Is In: The Stork Club Elevates the Art of Journeying with Landmark Destinations and Eye In The Sky

Summit, NJ, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Destination Events and Eye In The Sky Redefine the Art of Travel for Stork Club Members

Luxury travel has always been woven into the by Landmark story. For over two decades, Landmark Destination Events, the group's in-house travel division, has quietly designed journeys that transcend itineraries, crafting experiences rooted in ease, access, and authenticity.

Now, that legacy takes flight through a partnership with Eye In The Sky, an invite-only private aviation network built for those who see travel as a continuation of lifestyle rather than a pause from it.

From quick escapes to curated stays in the Bahamas and everywhere in between, Landmark Destination Events connects Stork Club members to the world with the same thoughtful precision and hospitality that define every by Landmark property. Every trip begins long before takeoff and continues long after arrival.

"Eye In The Sky was created for travelers who value time as their most precious luxury," says Anthony Fatone, of Eye In The Sky. "Our partnership with the Stork Club offers members unparalleled access to elite aircraft, tailored flight coordination, and a level of discretion and comfort that transforms the very idea of private travel."

Through this collaboration, Stork Club members gain private access to a global fleet of jets, and white-glove flight management seamlessly integrated into their existing membership benefits. The experience is designed to extend the Stork Club ethos of connection, personalization, and care, beyond the ground and into the sky.

"For more than twenty years, Landmark Destination Events has curated extraordinary journeys for our guests and members," adds John Williams, Head of the Stork Club and Senior Vice President of by Landmark. "Partnering with Eye In The Sky elevates that promise, allowing our members to move through the world with the same warmth and sophistication they experience at our tables, in our hotels, and across every by Landmark destination."

Together, Landmark Destination Events and Eye In The Sky introduce a new chapter in modern luxury travel for members, where the journey itself becomes the destination.

About The Stork Club

Modern Membership, Timeless Luxury.

A dedication to entertaining, celebrating and living well.

Members gain access to a curated lifestyle of world-class amenities, exclusive lounges, luxury experiences, members-only events and extraordinary venues throughout the By Landmark portfolio. Whether enjoying the finest cigar lounges in the Northeast, partaking in tailored events, or unlocking bespoke benefits, Stork Club members find themselves at the center of something remarkable.

The Stork Club is a place for those who seek more.

About Landmark Destination Events

For more than twenty years, Landmark Destination Events has created bespoke global itineraries and exclusive access for guests across the Landmark Hospitality portfolio.

Services include travel and event planning, including personalized itineraries, vetted activities, transportation coordination and handling all the details. We also negotiate group rates and discounts and coordinate VIP Access from our hotel partners.

About Eye In The Sky

The only private aviation network of its kind.

Eye In the Sky offers access to an exclusive network of verified private jet owners, operators and flyers where you can communicate directly on a single platform, to view and post seats on private planes.

Contact:

John Williams - Head of Stork Club

609-915-2929 | [email protected]

SOURCE by Landmark