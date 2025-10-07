Stork Club Takes Flight: Eye In The Sky Partnership Redefines Membership Luxury

PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that reshapes the way modern clubs think about access, Stork Club has partnered with Eye In The Sky, the invitation-only private aviation collective, to offer members an entirely new level of exclusivity.

For those who have been following the quiet evolution of Stork Club, known for blending heritage, hospitality, and high-performance culture, the announcement comes as a natural next step. It's more than dining, cars, spirits, rare cigars, or members-only gatherings. It's about, literally, lifting off.

"This is about taking the Stork Club lifestyle to altitude," says John Williams, Head of Stork Club and SVP of Sales & Guest Experience at by Landmark. "Our members live for experiences that can't be replicated, and this partnership makes private travel part of the experience itself."

Eye In The Sky has quickly become one of the most whispered-about names in private aviation. Unlike traditional jet cards or subscriptions, it operates as a private collective, open strictly by invitation. Members tap into a shared network of aircraft with discretion, efficiency, and the kind of insider access that makes ownership feel unnecessary.

"Eye In The Sky has always been about more than flying," notes Anthony Fatone, Founder of Eye In The Sky. "It's about community, performance, and belonging. Partnering with Stork Club means introducing our aviation model to members who already embody that philosophy."

"This is luxury without limits," adds Frank Cretella, CEO of by Landmark. "Together we're giving members seamless access, from the ground to the sky, that no other club can match."

The collaboration is the first of its kind: a hospitality membership with direct, built-in private aviation access. For Stork Club members, it means weekend escapes, international trips, or member-exclusive experiences can now be as seamless as calling ahead for a table. For Eye In The Sky, it means extending its reach into a culture where exclusivity is currency.

As private aviation continues to evolve, the partnership signals a new reality: luxury memberships aren't just about perks on the ground. They're about designing a life where the sky itself is part of the experience.

