Luxury with Character: Flats at General Time Now Welcoming Residents

ATHENS, Ga., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Flats at General Time is now open and welcoming its first residents.

The new apartment community provides and elevated living experience in Athens, Ga.

"Paying homage to the neighboring former clock factory, Flats at General Time offers high-end finishes and curated amenities, ensuring residents enjoy timeless comfort in their modern, well-appointed homes," Craig Gearhart, Senior Director, Development at Greystar, said. "Tucked away from downtown and surrounded by nature, Flats at General Time provides an elevated living experience in Athens."

Flats at General Time residences are available in studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 546 to 1,222 sq. feet. The 210 apartments have lofty 9- or 10-foot ceilings, hardwood-style plank flooring, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, sleek black granite countertops, custom soft-close cabinetry, in-home full-sized washers and dryers, and private terraces or balconies. Other optional amenities include prep islands, double vanities, and powder rooms.

The community boasts a club-inspired pool with shaded cabanas as well as a poolside terrace with an outdoor kitchen and gaming lawn. Other amenities include a coworking hub and game lounge, state-of-the-art gym with Peloton bikes, community-wide Wi-Fi and multiple EV charging kiosks throughout the community.

Located a mile north of Normaltown on Chase St., Flats at General Time is across the street from the award-winning Terrapin Brewing taproom and close to the Sandy Creek Nature Center. Additionally, it is a straight shot to all of downtown's retail and amenities.

Flats at General Time is located on part of the old Westclox factory site. The community's interior design and architecture were created to align with the old Westclox building that is still standing.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit, www.flatsatgeneraltime.com or call 762-343-0009.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $320 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 966,700 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of $78 billion of assets under management, including over $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

