LV Distribution Joins Forces with Advisory Research in a Strategic Partnership to Enhance Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Distribution, LLC a prominent entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution, is delighted to announce an exciting strategic partnership with Advisory Research Investment Management, an investment management firm committed to providing exceptional actively managed concentrated equity investment solutions and delivering long-term value to clients. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the financial services landscape, as LV Distribution takes significant strides towards expanding its offerings and providing top-notch investment solutions to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Family Offices, and other institutional client segments.

Advisory Research brings a distinguished legacy of investment expertise and a diverse suite of investment products to this partnership. With a shared vision for excellence and a strong focus on client success, both LV Distribution and Advisory Research are committed to providing RIAs and Family Offices access to a wide range of innovative, research-driven investment strategies.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Advisory Research, a highly respected firm known for its robust concentrated equity investment capabilities and unwavering commitment to clients," said Edward Soltys, Head of LV Distribution. "This alliance reflects LV Distribution's dedication to offering top-tier actively managed equity investment opportunities and tailored solutions for our esteemed clients."

LV Distribution's extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the financial services industry, combined with Advisory Research's proven investment expertise, form a powerful alliance well-equipped to cater to the distinct needs of RIAs and Family Offices. The partnership will enable LV Distribution to offer Advisory Research's diverse suite of investment solutions, providing investors with access to well-researched strategies designed to meet their unique financial objectives.

"We are excited to partner with LV Distribution to expand the reach of our portfolios and deliver value to a broader set of investors," said Michael Valentinas, Partner and Portfolio Manager for the Global Select Dividend and US Select Dividend portfolios at Advisory Research. "LV Distribution's strong presence in the third-party asset management space, paired with our investment acumen, will create compelling opportunities for investors seeking innovative, long-term solutions."

Both LV Distribution and Advisory Research are dedicated to building lasting relationships and providing exceptional investment experiences to clients. This partnership underscores their shared commitment to empowering investors on their financial journey and creating opportunities for long-term growth in the dynamic investment landscape.

About LV Distribution: 
LV Distribution, a subsidiary of LarrainVial, is a distinguished entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution. With a steadfast focus on delivering outstanding financial solutions, LV Distribution aims to forge strategic partnerships and offer clients access to a diverse range of investment opportunities.  LV Distribution, LLC is an affiliate of LarrainVial Securities US LLC - a member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information: https://www.lvdistributionllc.com/

About Advisory Research Investment Management: 
Advisory Research is a 100% employee owned investment management firm known for its research-driven investment strategies and dedication to delivering value to clients. With a broad range of investment products, the firm serves the unique needs of investors seeking long-term growth and wealth preservation.

