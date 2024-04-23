LV Distribution partners with Capital Fund Management

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Distribution, a third-party asset management distribution company, proudly announces a partnership with Capital Fund Management (CFM), a globally recognized quantitative investment firm. This collaboration is a significant development for LV Distribution, combining CFM's award-winning quantitative investment strategies with the distribution capabilities of LV Distribution. It will enable Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and Family Offices to access CFM's strategies at a time of increasing demand for genuine diversification and decorrelation.

Founded in Paris in 1991, CFM is one of Europe's leading quantitative investment firms, managing approximately USD$14bn as of April 1, 2024. CFM's investment decisions are based on a global and quantitative approach that applies academic principles to financial markets and are supported by a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure which enables the firm to remain at the forefront of modern investment management. Its strategies have a long track record in delivering low or negative correlation with both bonds and equities and providing investors with investment returns independent of market performance.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Capital Fund Management, an established firm synonymous with pioneering research and innovation in the field of quantitative investment," said Edward Soltys, Head of LV Distribution. " Both LV Distribution and CFM share a commitment to excellence and innovation, and this collaboration exemplifies LV Distribution's commitment to offering our clients access to cutting-edge investment strategies."

"At CFM, our focus has always been on research-driven innovation and delivering superior quantitative strategies," said Oliver Schupp, CFM Head of Americas and Co-Head of Asia-Pacific. "This partnership with LV Distribution allows us to extend the reach of our strategies to a broader audience that is rightly asking whether a traditional 60/40 portfolio provides the necessary diversification. Together, we look forward to providing investors with diversified investment solutions grounded in research excellence."

LV Distribution, a subsidiary of Larrain Vial, is a distinguished entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution. With a steadfast focus on delivering outstanding financial solutions, LV Distribution aims to forge strategic partnerships and provide clients with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities.

Capital Fund Management (CFM) is a globally recognized quantitative alternative investment firm headquartered in Paris, France. With approximately $14 billion in assets under management as of April 1, 2024, CFM specializes in multi-strategy quant and systematic macro strategies. The firm has a track record spanning over 30 years and offers investors the potential for compelling absolute returns with low or negative correlations to traditional asset classes.

