LV Distribution, LLC and Poplar Forest Capital Forge a Strategic Partnership to Expand Investment Horizons

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Distribution, LLC a leading entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution, is delighted to announce an exciting strategic partnership with Poplar Forest Capital, a boutique investment management firm known for its consistent focus on high-conviction deep value investing and commitment to delivering superior outcomes for investors. This collaboration represents a significant milestone as LV Distribution takes decisive steps towards broadening its offerings and providing Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and Family Offices access to innovative, value-driven investment strategies.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Poplar Forest Capital, a firm renowned for its deep contrarian value approach and commitment to investment excellence," said Edward Soltys, Head of LV Distribution. "This collaboration underscores LV Distribution's commitment to providing top-tier investment opportunities and tailored solutions for our valued clients."

"We are excited to partner with LV Distribution to broaden the reach of our investment products and bring our concentrated, contrarian value investment approach to a broader audience," said Drew Taylor, President at Poplar Forest Capital. "LV Distribution's strong presence in third-party asset manager distribution, coupled with our investment expertise, creates a great opportunity to deliver compelling outcomes to advisors and their clients."

About LV Distribution:

LV Distribution, a subsidiary of LarrainVial, is a prominent entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution. With a steadfast focus on delivering exceptional financial solutions, LV Distribution aims to forge strategic partnerships and provide clients with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities. LV Distribution, LLC is an affiliate of LarrainVial Securities US LLC - a member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information: https://www.lvdistributionllc.com/

About Poplar Forest Capital:

Poplar Forest Capital is a boutique investment management firm renowned for its concentrated, contrarian value investment strategies and dedication to delivering superior results for investors. With a focus on long-term value creation, the firm offers a unique set of investment products to meet the diverse needs of advisors and clients.

