LV8 NAMES PATRICK CONNOLLY CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Former Snap Inc. content and partnerships leader joins the creator-economy company to help scale its brand, media, and talent partnership strategy

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LV8, the full-service digital marketing agency specializing in influencer marketing, content production, and digital marketing strategy founded by Griffin Haddrill & Gabby Gamad, today announced that Patrick Connolly has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Connolly brings more than a decade of experience building content ecosystems and partnership strategies at the intersection of media, entertainment, and the creator economy.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Connolly will help define and execute LV8's long-term growth strategy, working closely with founder Griffin Haddrill, COO Gabby Gamad, and the senior leadership team to identify new growth opportunities, expand client and partner relationships, and launch new service offerings. He will play a central role in shaping the company's commercial strategy and business development efforts as LV8 continues to grow as a leading social, influencer, content, and digital marketing company.

Connolly joins LV8 following 11 years at Snap Inc., where he was one of the company's earliest and most tenured leaders. During his time at Snap, he helped define the editorial voice of Snapchat's Discover platform, building and scaling relationships with the world's top media companies, talent organizations, and live entertainment brands. His work translated those partnerships into editorial strategies and distribution frameworks that drove significant platform impact across vertical video, tentpole cultural moments, and the creator economy.

"LV8 sits at exactly the intersection I've spent my career building toward, where great content and great partnerships reinforce each other," said Connolly. "I'm excited to help build the operational infrastructure and strategic partnerships that will help LV8 and its creators scale."

Connolly began his career in partnerships as an early member of Snapchat's content team, producing vertical video content for premium partners and brands around major cultural moments including the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, VMAs and Coachella. He later led a programming team overseeing partner relationships, editorial strategy and onboarding for Snap's Entertainment and Lifestyle content verticals, and went on to own the full partner lifecycle - from onboarding and systems training through editorial strategy, policy compliance and performance optimization. In that role, he served as the senior cross-functional point of contact between Snap's highest-revenue partners and its Product, BD, Legal and Policy teams, building workflows that improved outcomes across the partnership ecosystem.

Over his career, Connolly has led partnerships spanning the full lifecycle - from sourcing and editorial programming through platform optimization and performance analysis - with organizations including NBCUniversal, Paramount,, Netflix, iHeartRadio, PMC, Condé Nast, Complex, TMZ, AEG, Live Nation, "We are a hard-driving, fast-growing company that cares deeply about the brands and clients we represent. The next era of LV8 is incredibly exciting as we continue investing in our team, deepening our capabilities, and building an even stronger platform for creators and brands. Patrick's raw instincts for strategic planning, partnerships, and organizational growth will be transformational as we continue to scale." said Griffin Haddrill, founder of LV8.

Connolly, a 2011 graduate of Boston College and has been based in Los Angeles for 14 years.

For more information please visit https://lv8.co/

About LV8

Based in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, LV8 is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in influencer marketing, content creations, digital advertising, and social media management. LV8 crafts compelling narratives and bespoke social media strategies across all platforms to create engaging and shareable moments. Through a commitment to authenticity and creativity, LV8 is redefining the way brands connect with their fans. For more information please visit https://lv8.co/

CONTACT: Pristina Alford, [email protected]

SOURCE LV8