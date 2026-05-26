LX Pantos Americas Expands U.S. Footprint Through New Virginia Partnerships

MoUs with VEDP and The Port of Virginia to Strengthen Collaboration and Accelerate Logistics Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea and TEANECK, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos Americas hosted a Signing Ceremony last week to mark its entrance into separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and The Port of Virginia. Executives from all three organizations gathered at LX Pantos Americas' new regional headquarters in Teaneck, New Jersey on May 13.

May 13, 2026 – Teaneck, NJ – LX Pantos Americas hosted a Signing Ceremony to mark its entrance into separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and The Port of Virginia. L – R: Junghoon Park, Vice President, Contract Logistics Business Division, LX Pantos Americas; JS Kim, Director, StarLinks Department LX Pantos Americas; Tyler Bemis, Director of Strategic Accounts, The Port of Virginia; Laura Swankler, Senior Manager, Port Centric Logistics, The Port of Virginia; Eric Jehu, Vice President, Logistics, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership; David Bang, CEO, LX Pantos Americas; Tom Capozzi, Chief Commercial Officer, The Port of Virginia; Sarah McCoy, CEO and Executive Director, The Port of Virginia; Junhee Lee, Vice President, Ocean Freight and Air Freight Divisions, LX Pantos Americas; Jay Lee, Vice President, LGE Business Division, LX Pantos Americas

The MoUs deepen LX Pantos Americas' investment in Virginia, aiming to establish a strategic framework for collaboration that will strengthen operations, enhance visibility and enable long-term growth. By aligning on key areas such as operational coordination, infrastructure investment, data integration and talent development, all three parties will be poised to drive efficiency, build resilience and unlock new competitive advantages – laying the groundwork for sustained success.

"These agreements mark an important milestone for our companies and reflect the shared trust, vision and long-standing commitment among our teams," said David Bang, CEO, LX Pantos Americas. "We are proud to partner with organizations that share our focus on progress and innovation. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to enhance logistics operations, strengthen infrastructure readiness and support long-term ecosystem development in the Commonwealth of Virginia, driving meaningful and lasting impact."

"We are grateful for the confidence LX Pantos Americas is putting in The Port of Virginia and we are excited about the opportunity to grow our partnership with this expanding worldwide logistics company," said Sarah J. McCoy, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. "The port team is ready to collaborate with the LX Pantos Americas team and help the company capitalize on the investments we are making at this port. We value our relationship with LX Pantos Americas and are looking forward to many more years together."

"VEDP is excited to join LX Pantos Americas in taking this important step toward a deeper partnership with Virginia, and the timing could not be better as the Commonwealth continues to strengthen its position as a premier location for logistics, global trade and supply chain innovation," said Eric Jehu, Vice President, Logistics. "With Virginia's strategic Mid-Atlantic location, growing air cargo capabilities at Dulles, world-class port infrastructure and collaborative economic development partners, we look forward to supporting LX Pantos Americas as it explores opportunities for long-term growth across the Commonwealth."

■ About LX Pantos Americas

LX Pantos Americas is the Americas regional organization of LX Pantos, a leading global logistics company. With operations spanning across North and South America, LX Pantos Americas combines global scale and standards with deep regional expertise and local execution excellence. LX Pantos Americas work together to deliver optimized, end-to-end logistics solutions tailored to support business growth across a wide range of industries, while actively contributing to the communities it serves. LX Pantos Americas brings customers closer to their end markets faster, through all modes of transportation and contract logistics capabilities, including last mile delivery and installation services offered through InstallX, leveraging deep expertise and advanced technical knowledge. The company's StarLinks service provides reliable and competitive ground transportation solutions across North America powered by its partners and BoxLinks – an innovative joint venture with a major ocean shipping line – enhancing intermodal transport solutions. Driven by a strong dedication to service excellence and client success, LX Pantos Americas helps customers move forward with confidence. Learn more about LX Pantos Americas online and follow it on LinkedIn.

■ About LX Pantos

Established in 1977, LX Pantos is a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea. It delivers comprehensive logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.

■ About VEDP

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is the state economic development authority for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Created in 1995, VEDP collaborates with local, regional, and state partners to encourage the expansion and diversification of Virginia's economy. VEDP works to accomplish these objectives through a variety of activities, including marketing and lead generation; business retention, expansion, and attraction; trade development; business intelligence; competitive benchmarking; site development; performance-based incentives; and talent solutions. VEDP has offices in Virginia, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

■ About The Port of Virginia

The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. An economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia is a driver of more than 565,000 jobs and $63 billion in Virginia gross domestic product on an annual basis.

SOURCE LX Pantos