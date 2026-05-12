LX Pantos Opens Americas Headquarters, Marking Strategic Expansion

Executive Leadership and Local Officials Participate in Teaneck, New Jersey Opening Ceremony

SEOUL, South Korea and TEANECK, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos Americas hosted an Opening Ceremony last week to mark the official launch of its new Americas regional headquarters at the Glenpointe Center in Teaneck, New Jersey. The event brought together company leadership, customers, partners and local dignitaries to celebrate a major milestone in the company's growth across the Americas.

May 6, 2026 – Teaneck, NJ - The official ribbon-cutting marking the opening of LX Pantos’ new Americas regional headquarters. L - R: Seon Jik Jang, Representative of the Office of Assemblywoman Ellen Park of District 37; Jeff Clark, Former Administrator of the OIRA at OMB; Joseph E. Schmitz; Former Inspector General, U.S. Department of Defense; Mark J. Schwartz, Mayor of Teaneck, NJ; David Bang, LX Pantos Americas CEO; Yongho Lee, President & CEO of LX Pantos; Jeonghee Lee, NA Regional CFO, LG Electronics; Saeyong Park, CFO, SPC Paris Baguette; Andy Song, Infra Team Leader, LX Pantos Americas

LX Pantos Americas is the Americas regional organization of LX Pantos, Korea's leading global logistics company. With operations spanning across North and South America, LX Pantos Americas combines global scale and standards with deep regional expertise and local execution excellence.

The ceremony commenced with welcoming remarks from David Bang, CEO of LX Pantos Americas, followed by congratulatory messages from Yong Ho Lee, President & CEO of LX Pantos. Teaneck Mayor Mark J. Schwartz offered remarks, recognizing LX Pantos for its investment in the community and its growing role in global logistics and supply chain innovation. Representatives from Senator Andy Kim's office and Assemblywoman Ellen Park's office were also in attendance.

Guests were then invited to tour the new headquarters, offering an inside look at the company's thoughtfully designed workspace. A highlight of the tour was a stop at a prominent feature wall where local artist Hyesu Lee was painting a large-scale mural created especially for the new office. In the mural – designed to highlight how logistics seamlessly connects everyday life – elements flow together to show how LX Pantos supports daily experiences. VIP guests were invited to pick up a brush and add their signature to the piece, reflecting LX Pantos' collaborative spirit and commitment to growing and building together with its partners.

The tour concluded in the LX Pantos Americas Gallery, where attendees learned about the company's history, growth and evolution into a leading global logistics provider. The event culminated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebratory toast, followed by a luncheon and networking reception. Guests received Yakgwa, a traditional Korean dessert, as a parting gift.

"Today we celebrate the relationships that have made this journey possible. Gathering together with valued customers, trusted partners and distinguished community leaders for this important program provided insight, reflection and a shared vision for the future of global supply chains," said David Bang, CEO of LX Pantos Americas. "This new chapter underscores our continued commitment to innovation, partnership and a broad, deeply integrated portfolio that enables us to deliver world-class logistics solutions across the Americas and beyond – all powered by our passionate and dedicated colleagues across the region."

About LX Pantos

Established in 1977, LX Pantos is a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea. It delivers comprehensive logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.

SOURCE LX Pantos