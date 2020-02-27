Lyca Dials into Unified Financial Management with Infor

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Lycamobile, the world's largest international mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has invested in Infor SunSystems. Set to be rolled out to 24 countries, SunSystems enables consistent visibility of financial figures and inventory stocks for every Lycamobile franchise and subsidiary around the world. This will help save costs by improving control of expenditure, and also help enable faster, more meaningful reporting.

Infor SunSystems will replace the various financial management systems currently in use across all Lycamobile territories with a unified solution. Following a thorough review of the market, Infor SunSystems was chosen as it offered not only the flexibility of accurate localised tax reporting and language capabilities but also a consistent, single system of record for head office reporting in real time.

The first phase of the roll-out will include France, the UK, Portugal and Spain and will be implemented by Lawrence Campbell, an approved Infor service partner. Following the initial phase and a comprehensive knowledge transfer programme, Infor SunSystems will be rolled out to the remaining 20 countries by a project team within Lycamobile.

"We have an incredibly broad and geographically diverse portfolio spanning five continents that generates a lot of complexity," said Michael Landau, Lycamobile Group CFO. "Each of our companies has unique needs in a range of languages but still necessitate meaningful and consistent data reporting for head office. Infor SunSystems offers the flexibility and standardisation required to deliver the complex international, multi-disciplinary reporting we need."

"Global reporting for large, diverse companies such as Lycamobile presents a real challenge," said Tim Truesdale, Infor director of product management for SunSystems. "Firstly, the information must be operationally relevant and compliant at the local level. Secondly, it needs to be consistent and meaningful enough for head office to turn information into intelligence on which to base decisions. This is a lot to ask and demands technology that can span issues of language, workflow and user interfaces. This is where Infor SunSystems delivers huge value for many companies throughout the globe."

About Lycamobile

Lycamobile is the world's largest mobile virtual network operator, operating in 24 countries across five continents, and is the market leader in the international prepaid mobile calls market, with over 15 million customers worldwide and a new one joining every two seconds. Founded in 2006, it has fast become a global brand synonymous with connecting customers with their loved ones both nationally and across oceans, borders and networks at the lowest possible price.

Lycamobile is part of Lyca Group, a British multinational corporation delivering low-cost, high-quality products and services to communities across the globe. Since Lycamobile's founding in 2006, a number of additional products and services have been added to Lyca Group's portfolio, diversifying its offering across telecommunications, entertainment, travel and tourism, healthcare, media, technology, financial services, marketing and hospitality. Visit www.lycamobile.co.uk.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

