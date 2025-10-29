Lycored Debuts New VAS Technology at SupplySide Global

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored, the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for the food, beverage and dietary supplement market, is expanding its ingredient capabilities with the debut of innovative VAS (versatile application solution) technology at SupplySide Global 2025. The Lycored VAS portfolio officially launches on November 6, 2025.

Lycored's VAS technology are microencapsulated starch beadlets developed to optimize product performance and offer key advantages across a wide range of applications including tablets (withstand direct compression), gummies (homogeneity and stability), powder beverages (enhanced solubility) and capsules (flowability). Designed as one solution for multiple formats, VAS technology is available with a variety of active ingredients including lycopene, beta-carotene, lutein and vitamins, offering exceptional stability, versatility and performance.

Lycobeads VAS TM 10% is a leading formulation within the new VAS portfolio featuring lycopene, a standout nutraceutical ingredient renowned for its powerful antioxidant activity and its role in supporting cardiovascular health, skin protection and prostate function. Overall, VAS is a universal go-to solution that simplifies and streamlines formulation with one consistently high-performing product.

"VAS technology creates opportunities for brands to drive commercial success through elevated formulations with best-in-class nature-based ingredients," says Megan Dunn, Senior Manager, Global Marketing. "SupplySide Global is the ideal venue to demonstrate how VAS stands at the intersection of cutting-edge science and real market demand for naturally derived, scientifically backed wellness solutions—and exemplify how Lycored is leading the way with scientific excellence and innovation that puts consumer needs first."

In addition to the VAS introduction, SupplySide Global 2025 attendees can look forward to seeing first-hand how Lycored's full portfolio of clean-label ingredients shines through various activations and displays:

Hear Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Product and Science discuss "Tomato to Transformation: Lycopene's Health Journey," covering the science of lycopene's bioavailability, the latest research on its proven benefits and its practical applications in the Product Development Theater 11:00 AM on October 29.

Join Lycored on the Natural Color Solutions Guided Tour: Vibrant innovation from nature, beginning at 11:45 AM on October 29.

Visit booth #3251 to discover Lycored's full portfolio of nature-based solutions through interactive experiences, including a Las Vegas-inspired silent disco.

About Lycored

Established in 1995, Lycored is at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

Contact

Kim Joyce

FoodMinds

+1 212 421 8321

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016732/Lycored_Logo.jpg