Lycored's Heart + Soil Day - A Tradition Rooted in Community

News provided by

Lycored

03 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored will be celebrating its 8th annual Heart + Soil Day this month across offices in the United States, Israel and Switzerland.  Nature is Lycored's biggest inspiration, and cutting-edge science is Lycored's most important ally, but at the heart of it all is community. Heart + Soil Day is grounded in this and giving back locally. This occasion is all about cultivating kindness in communities across the world and showcasing the power of doing good for neighbors, while empowering them to do the same.

This October, Lycored encourages people to find fun and unique ways to get out and volunteer in their local community. After all, science shows that giving to others is good for health and makes people feel happier and more connected with others. This year, Lycored sponsored Heart + Soil Day events include clothing drives, group clean-ups at local green spaces, and more.

Shirley Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Lycored, shares, "Heart + Soil Day is an opportunity to honor our greatest inspiration and find ways to do good while helping people feel good. We are committed to this tradition, and believe the larger food + beverage, and health + wellness industries should be present in and contribute to their local communities. I invite and encourage fellow colleagues in the sector to get outside and join us in this mission of spreading love, joy, and appreciation."

To learn more about Lycored and Heart + Soil Day please visit: https://www.lycored.com/our-team/

About Lycored
Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

Contact
Katie Hill
Padilla
+1 480 285 8148
[email protected] 

SOURCE Lycored

Also from this source

Día del Corazón y el Suelo de Lycored: una tradición arraigada en la comunidad

Lycoreds Heart + Soil Day - eine in der Gemeinschaft verwurzelte Tradition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.