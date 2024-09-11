Lydia Gallegos Joins Cavallo as Head of Channel and Strategic Partnerships to Drive Order Intelligence Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, a leader in Order Intelligence, has appointed Lydia Gallegos as its new Head of Channel and Alliances Partnerships. With a proven track record in channel sales and management, Lydia brings a wealth of experience to Cavallo, which helps product-centric brands improve the profits of every order.

Cavallo will strengthen its channel partnerships by building a foundation for growth in order management profitability. Gallegos' experience includes key leadership roles at companies such as 8x8, inContact, and NICE. She served as the National Channel Sales Director at 8x8, where she excelled in building partner relationships and achieving sales performance targets. At inContact, she led channel development, while at NICE, she managed and nurtured national partner relationships to drive consistent revenue growth.

"I am excited to join Cavallo during this dynamic period of growth," said Gallegos. "The opportunity to develop the channel program and collaborate with trusted advisors and partners is compelling and a great opportunity for me. Cavallo's Order Intelligence platform is amazing and poised to transform order management and profitability for our partners and customers."

Cavallo recently launched its groundbreaking Order Intelligence platform, a powerful AI-driven solution designed to empower product-centric brands and distributors to maximize profits on every order. This platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP systems, allowing businesses to transform their order processes into a profit machine without disruption.

"We are delighted to welcome Lydia to our team," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "Her extensive experience and deep understanding of channel partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand the reach of our Order Intelligence platform. Her leadership will help us unlock our partners' and clients' hidden profit potential."

About Cavallo

Cavallo is a leading innovator in Order Intelligence. Its AI and machine learning Order Intelligence Platform empowers distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands to unlock hidden profit potential within high-volume orders. For more information about Cavallo, please visit www.cavallo.com .

