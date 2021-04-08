Lyfebulb and Arena Pharmaceuticals Seek Applicants for the 2021 Imagining Life Without Limits - An Inflammatory Bowel Disease Innovation Challenge

The goal of this initiative is to source a wide range of solutions to better equip patients, support partners, and all those affected by inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with innovative solutions to manage disease, navigate daily life, or improve overall quality of life. Categories of innovation include devices, healthcare IT, and consumer products. Stages of development may range from early to mature development. Entrepreneurs personally affected by IBD - as a patient or a support partner for a loved one - developing solutions to an unmet need identified in their disease journey are especially encouraged to apply.

"Patients and their loved ones possess incredible insights and are uniquely positioned via lived experience to identify new business solutions to combat the burdens afflicted by chronic disease," said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb. "Through this call-to-action, we at Lyfebulb and Arena seek to find these unique solutions and accelerate their growth to improve the lives of all those living with IBD."

Selected applicants will receive an invitation to pitch their business ventures to an expert panel of judges comprised of healthcare industry, medical, and patient leaders over the course of a two-day virtual summit in September 2021. One winner will be awarded a $25,000 monetary award to further the development of their solution. Competing finalists may be considered by Arena for possible partnerships or investment opportunities beyond the challenge.

"We are proud to be working with Lyfebulb to shine a light on patient entrepreneurs and the solutions they're developing to address the daily challenges of patients with IBD," said Amit Munshi, CEO of Arena Pharmaceuticals. "All of us at Arena are committed to furthering innovation that helps improve the lives of IBD patients and caregivers."

Applicants may apply now through Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Lyfebulb.com. The competition is free to enter. Official eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions can be found on the Lyfebulb website. Applying companies must be registered in the United States.

About the Lyfebulb and Arena Partnership

Rooted in the collaborative spirit of the Lyfebulb and Arena partnership and a shared commitment to continuous innovation in patient care, the 2021 Innovation Challenge endeavours to strengthen and engage the IBD community, support the sharing of experiences and insights, identify promising and impactful solutions, and ultimately change lives. The Innovation Challenge is one component of a larger sponsorship between Lyfebulb and Arena to partner directly with IBD patients, support partners and community leaders to accomplish these goals.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is an innovation accelerator that bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. Lyfebulb operates across 11 disease states and counting. For more information, see Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients. In a rapidly changing treatment landscape, we work with a sense of urgency every day to identify the needs of the GI community and identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients. It's our determination to help improve the lives of millions of people suffering from GI disorders that inspires us all to relentlessly execute, until it's done. ARENA – Care More. Act Differently.

