Lyfebulb and TRIO Announce Partnership on Digital Engagement Platform for Transplant Community

Lyfebulb and TRIO Announce Partnership on Patient Engagement Platform TransplantLyfe Tweet this

"TRIO is proud to partner with Lyfebulb in supporting the growth of TransplantLyfe," said Jim Gleason, President, TRIO National. "We hear time and again from our community that people are searching to find someone who has gone through this journey before. But there are only around 39,000 transplants done in the US in one year – it is hard to find these patients."

TransplantLyfe allows users to share their questions and experiences with a group and to find a 1:1 connection without being limited to their local community. The goal is to enable patients, care partners and donors to reduce the uncertainty in their journey and inspire them to thrive with their transplant experience, not just survive.

TransplantLyfe was developed with the support of CSL Behring, a global biotechnology leader.

"It is very encouraging to have the support and partnership of so many strong stakeholders in the transplant community," said Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, Founder & CEO, Lyfebulb. "As a two time transplant recipient, I have always seen this need for an organized and curated community platform and it is gratifying to see others recognize and support it as well."

For more information on TransplantLyfe or to register, please visit https://www.transplantlyfe.com/.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is a chronic disease-focused, patient empowerment platform that connects patients and industry to support user-driven innovation. Grounded with its strong foundation in diabetes, the company has expanded disease states covered into cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, mental health, substance use disorder, migraine, transplantation, psoriasis, chronic cough, and chronic kidney disease.

See Lyfebulb.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn, and Lyfebulb LinkedIn.

About TRIO

TRIO is an independent , not-for-profit international organization committed to improving the quality of life of transplant candidates, recipients, their families and the families of organ and tissue donors. Through the TRIO headquarters and a network of chapters, TRIO serves its members in the areas of awareness, support, education and advocacy.

See www.trioweb.org.

Lyfebulb Contact:

Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD

CEO & Founder, Lyfebulb

Phone: + 1 917-575-0210

Email: [email protected]

TRIO Contact:

Jim Gleason, TRIO National President

Phone: + 1 609-877-4493 [OR Mobile: (610) 999-0341]

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lyfebulb

Related Links

lyfebulb.com

