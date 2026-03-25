Lyft and MapUp Extend Six-Year Strategic Partnership to Power Toll Intelligence for Next-Gen Mobility

The renewal underscores MapUp's role within Lyft's operational infrastructure. What began six years ago as an early partnership has evolved into a trusted, large-scale platform supporting Lyft's complex operational workflows. Today, MapUp delivers the accuracy and scalability required to manage tolling at scale across North America, transforming a traditionally burdensome operational challenge into a seamless, software-driven experience.

"Over the last six years, MapUp helped us transform toll management from a complex operational hurdle into streamlined, software-based efficiency," said Shaun Morber, Director of Maps Engineering at Lyft. "For drivers on the Lyft platform, the shift to accurate reimbursements has been a meaningful improvement in their rideshare experience. As we look toward the future and expand our global footprint, having a trusted partner that can scale with our technical needs is essential."

MapUp's toll intelligence platform delivers transparency and automation across the Lyft marketplace. Toll costs are proactively calculated and included in ride receipts, ensuring timely and accurate pricing. Drivers receive automated toll reimbursements, removing friction while ensuring accurate payments.

"We're incredibly grateful for Lyft's early confidence in MapUp six years ago, when they became our first enterprise partner," said Maneesh Mahlawat, CTO and Co-founder of MapUp. "That partnership laid the foundation for the industry-leading toll intelligence platform we operate today. As Lyft expands into new geographies and advances toward autonomous vehicles, we're proud to support the infrastructure behind that evolution, ensuring accurate, transparent tolling across every mode of mobility and stage of their journey."

The six-year partnership signals the strategic value of foundational infrastructure purpose-built for a future defined by autonomous systems, dynamic pricing, and software-driven mobility networks.

About Lyft

Whether it's an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone. For more information, visit www.lyft.com

About MapUp

Fleets bleed money on tolls and fuel every day: 30+ day toll bills, surprise violations, and out-of-network fuel stops. MapUp plugs these leaks. Founded in Silicon Valley and operating in 100+ countries, MapUp with its GPS + AI platform helps fleets cut toll spend, fill-up cheapest in-route fuel, and drives compliance with navigation that actually updates on the go. The payoff? Real ROI: lower costs, faster billing, happier drivers. By turning fragmented data into real-time decisions, MapUp is building the intelligence layer for fleet economics, transforming a fragmented industry into one powered by data, automation, and insight. For more information, visit www.mapup.ai

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SOURCE MapUp, Inc.