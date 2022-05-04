Lyft and National Council on Aging Help Older Adults Get to the Polls

"Older adults want to make their voices heard where it matters—in the voting booth." -- Ramsey Alwin Tweet this

As part of the company's 2022 LyftUp Voting Access Program, Lyft has provided ride codes with a value of up to $25 each to travel to polling stations. NCOA will distribute the codes to professionals at local nonprofit organizations across the country who can help their older clients use them.

During the pandemic, NCOA and Lyft partnered to provide access to reliable, affordable transportation for older adults to get their COVID vaccines and booster shots. Over 1,750 older adults and caregivers used the $50 codes to redeem more than 3,500 rides.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging .

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

