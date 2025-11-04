NCOA Announces Grant Opportunity for Community-Based Organizations

View in browser

Key takeaways:

NCOA is opening a grant opportunity for community-based organizations to enroll low-income Medicare beneficiaries in benefits for a 30-month period beginning Feb. 1, 2026.

The program's goal is to assist low-income Medicare beneficiaries with enrolling in and retaining the benefits they are eligible for.

Grants will range between $150,000 and $300,000. Applications are due Dec. 1, 2025.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, is excited to release a call for proposals for the next cycle of Benefits Enrollment Centers.

The focus of this opportunity is to expand access to benefits for low-income Medicare beneficiaries through the Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) model. The goal of the BEC program is to promote lasting transformations to the ways older adults and adults living with disabilities are assisted with enrolling in and retaining the benefits for which they are eligible.

NCOA is seeking to award grants between $150,000 and $300,000 to selected organizations for a 30-month period beginning Feb. 1, 2026.

Grantees will use a person-centered approach to find and enroll low-income Medicare beneficiaries for critical benefits like help paying for prescription drugs or food.

Awarded organizations will support older adults and adults with disabilities in completing initial applications and recertifications in these core benefits programs:

Medicare Part D Extra Help (or Low-Income Subsidy, LIS)

Medicare Savings Program (MSP)

Medicaid

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Grantees will also be expected to provide clients with information on Medicare Preventive Services, which are a variety of services covered by Medicare Part B that focus on health promotion and early disease detection.

Eligible organizations include state and community-based nonprofits, state agencies, tribal entities, and faith-based organizations dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities. This effort will ensure that older adults can age with health, dignity, and independence.

Learn more about this funding opportunity and download the full RFP for in-depth information about the scope of work and key submission dates and deadlines.for in-depth information about the scope of work and key submission dates and deadlines.

