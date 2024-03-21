LYFT TAPS NIELSEN TO DRIVE ADVERTISING INSIGHTS

First of its kind agreement combines Nielsen ONE Ads and Brand Impact for unique view of in-app advertising

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, and Lyft have announced a new agreement for measurement of Lyft's in-app advertisements through Lyft Media.

As part of the deal, Lyft will leverage three measurement solutions to measure audience along with brand and sales lift performance for their advertisers' campaigns: Nielsen ONE Ads, Brand Impact and Buyer Lift.

The combination of these solutions enables a unique view of how reach, brand metrics and sales lift solutions work together to inform comprehensive media strategies and overall full-funnel performance of advertising campaigns. These powerful insights enhance reach and frequency metrics to demonstrate campaign impact on brand and sales.

"As we navigate the advertising landscape with Lyft Media, it is important to us that our advertisers understand the impact their in-app ads have on their overall campaigns," said Shane Dwyer, Lyft Media, Head of Sales. "Combining Nielsen ONE Ads, Brand Impact, and Buyer Lift solutions offers our advertisers valuable insight into their campaigns' performance, helping them exceed their campaign objectives."

"Leveraging Nielsen One Ads in conjunction with Nielsen Brand Impact solutions unlocks comprehensive insights for advertisers previously not available in the marketplace," said Ameneh Atai, GM, Audience Measurement. "Lyft Media advertisers will see in real time how reach and frequency metrics can influence brand KPIs, powering actionable insights to guide more informed campaign strategy going forward."

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

About Lyft

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers opportunities to control their time and money.

