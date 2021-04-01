Lykan Bioscience Appoints Industry Leader Patrick Lucy as President & CEO

Patrick Lucy becomes President and Chief Executive OfficerAnthony Rotunno assumes role of Founder and Executive Vice Chair Tweet this

"Patrick has made a significant impact since joining Lykan in January and has played a major role in the company's recent strategic decisions; I am confident in his ability to successfully drive the company forward," said Lykan Bioscience CEO Anthony Rotunno. "We congratulate Patrick on his transition to his new role and look forward to his continued leadership."

"Over the past three months, it has been a privilege to work with the Lykan partners, leadership team, and Board of Directors," said Patrick, "I am fully committed to Lykan's goal of becoming the premier patient-centric cell therapy contract manufacturer. I look forward to working with the entire Lykan team and our current and future partners to achieve that goal on behalf of the patients that need these therapies."

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is a privately held contract development and manufacturing services organization located in Hopkinton, MA. The Lykan team offers decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in facility design, quality operations, and engineering, and the first true end-to-end solution provider for cell-based therapies.

The company's SMART Manufacturing™ purpose-built facility that has been uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions. Our software application platform allows for timely access to data, logistics, and expertise in driving treatments from clinical production through to commercial manufacturing.

Lykan Bioscience and our clients are Transforming the Future Together™, as we work collaboratively to provide new life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.lykanbio.com

Media Contact:

Kim Yang

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Lykan Bioscience

Related Links

https://www.lykanbio.com

