Lykos Therapeutics Strengthens Commercial Organization with Key Hires as it Prepares for Potential Commercial Launch

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykos Therapeutics ("Lykos"), a company dedicated to transforming mental healthcare, announced Allison Rosenthal has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the Company's executive committee effective immediately. As the lead for the Company's commercial strategy and operations, she will have an initial focus on the potential launch of midomafetamine (MDMA) capsules, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), to be used in combination with psychological intervention ("MDMA-assisted therapy"). Coy Stout has also joined Lykos as Vice President (VP) of Market Access, a critical function in the growing commercial organization.

"The appointment of Allison, our first chief commercial officer, marks a critical milestone as we build out our commercial organization and prepare for a potential product launch of MDMA-assisted therapy if approved by the FDA," said Amy Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Lykos Therapeutics. "In addition, Coy, a seasoned professional who has successfully led access and reimbursement efforts for more than 30 product launches, joins to establish a patient access program in advance of a potential FDA approval of MDMA-assisted therapy."

Ms. Rosenthal brings to Lykos more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience introducing innovative therapies. Most recently, Ms. Rosenthal was Head of the U.S. Neuroscience Sales and Marketing for Otsuka, where she was responsible for leading, developing and executing effective commercial strategies for Otsuka's U.S. business with an organization of nearly 1,000 people and sales approaching $1.5 billion. Before joining Otsuka U.S., Ms. Rosenthal was General Manager of Otsuka Canada for eight years, during which time she led the early asset and development team for Otsuka global marketing. Before Otsuka, Ms. Rosenthal spent 18 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb in roles with increasing levels of responsibility. She has a bachelor's degree in Anatomical Sciences and a master's degree in Anatomy and Cell Biology, both from McGill University of Montreal.

Mr. Stout brings over 25 years of experience as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, having established reimbursement, distribution and patient support programs to help advance patient access in the U.S. for important medications across multiple therapeutic areas with high unmet needs and social stigma. Before joining Lykos, Mr. Stout served as the Senior Vice President of Patient Advocacy and Policy at Brii Biosciences for two and a half years. Before Brii Biosciences, Mr. Stout had a 17-year tenure at Gilead where he last served as VP of Market Access Strategy and Account Management. In addition to his expertise in drug coverage, innovative payment models and patient support programs, Mr. Stout has successfully led access and reimbursement efforts for more than 30 product launches. Mr. Stout received his bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degree in social work from the University of Alabama, and he earned a doctorate in social work from Simmons University.

Midomafetamine (MDMA) capsules have not been approved by any regulatory agency. The safety and efficacy of midomafetamine have not been established for the treatment of PTSD. Investigational midomafetamine is also being studied in other indications.



Lykos Therapeutics

At Lykos Therapeutics, a public benefit corporation (PBC) founded by MAPS, our mission is to transform mental healthcare. We're applying our decades of evidence-based research to develop investigational psychedelics to catalyze therapeutic approaches for mental health conditions. We are relentlessly exploring and reimagining novel approaches to address unmet needs in the mental healthcare space, with an initial focus on PTSD. As a PBC, we are focused on delivering positive impact on our people, communities and society. To learn more visit us at www.lykospbc.com and on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .

