Lyle and Stephen Lewinson Injured After 18-wheeler Loses Tire on State Highway 11

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on an 18-wheeler accident that occurred on May 19, 2024, around midnight on Hillcrest Drive South in Sulphur Springs, TX . Lyle Lewinson and Stephen Lewinson sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Sulphur Springs 18-wheeler Accident:

The crash occurred just off the intersection of Hillcrest (Highway 11) and Shannon Road West (I-30).

According to officials, 60-year-old Stephen Lewinson and 92-year-old Lyle Lewinson were traveling southbound along Hillcrest in a Toyota Prius. From the northbound lanes, a tractor-trailer reportedly lost one of its tires, which crossed into the southbound lanes and allegedly struck the Toyota. As a result, Lyle Lewinson sustained serious injuries, while Stephen Lewinson possibly sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the tire coming loose remains unclear at this time.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.