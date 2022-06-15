Lymphedema Treatment Market Size Will Reach USD 1,735.36 Million by 2030, With 9.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Lymphedema Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Treatment Type, By Affected Area, By End-User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global lymphedema treatment market size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2030. The lymphedema treatment industry revenue of USD 786.53 Million in 2021 is expected to grow up to USD 1,735.36 Million by 2030.

What is Lymphedema Treatments? How Big is Lymphedema Treatment Market Size?

Report Overview

Lymphedema is a long-term condition in which lymph fluid builds up in the fatty tissues, causing swelling and discomfort. Lymphedema usually affects the arms and both legs. Women who have undergone treatment for breast cancer could also develop the condition. It can occur within days and up to 30 years after treatment for breast cancer. Lymphedema is not curable and can have a long-term effect on the individual. However, the condition can be treated with therapies, surgeries, and lymphovenous transplants at its initial stage. These treatments focus on managing symptoms to improve quality of life.

Lymphedema can be classified into primary and secondary. Primary lymphedema occurs because of a genetic condition while secondary lymphedema occurs due to disability in the lymphatic system. Other symptoms of this chronic condition include tingling, numbness, achiness, feelings of fullness and tightness, and changes in the skin. The lymphedema treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.

Industry Developments

In August 2021 , AIROS Medical, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of compression therapy devices and the fist assist devices, a medical device firm together announced an exclusive U.S. distribution deal for fist assist fa-1 compression device.

, AIROS Medical, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of compression therapy devices and the fist assist devices, a medical device firm together announced an exclusive U.S. distribution deal for fist assist fa-1 compression device. In September 2020 , Paul Hartmann announced the partnership with Apollo Hospitals Group in India and West China Hospital in order to strengthen the activities of wound care clinics and ambulances, medical training, and products and services.

Key Companies Covered in this Report Are:

AIROS Medical Inc.

Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-compression Systems

Cardinal Health

Convatec Inc.

Essity (BSN medical GmbH)

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

JUZO

Koya Medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medi GmbH

Mego Afek ltd.

ltd. PAUL HARTMANN

SIGVARIS GROUP

Smith+Nephew HERANTIS PHARMA Plc

Tactile medical

ThermoTek

Lymphedema Treatment Market: Growth Driving Factors

A surge in the number of cases of lymphedema and breast cancer diseases is expected to drive the lymphedema treatment market's growth. The rising prevalence of cancer cases is anticipated to create tremendous market growth opportunities. The growing research & development investment in drug discovery and rising health expenditure have fueled the requirement for healthcare facilities. Also, developments in new products for lymphedema treatment are projected to boost the growth in the overall lymphedema treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological developments in lymphedema treatment approaches are further expected to accelerate the lymphedema treatment market growth in the coming years. In addition, the favorable initiatives by the government and reimbursement guidelines are likely to favor market growth.

Lymphedema Treatment Market: Report Scope & Research Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,735.36 Million CAGR Valuation 9.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 No. of Report Pages ~110 Pages No of tables and figures 85 Tables and 13 Figures Top Market Companies AIROS Medical Inc., Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bio-compression Systems, Cardinal Health, Convatec Inc., Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, JUZO, Koya Medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Medi GmbH, Mego Afek ltd., PAUL HARTMANN, SIGVARIS GROUP, Smith+Nephew HERANTIS PHARMA Plc, Tactile medical, and ThermoTek. Segments Covered By Treatment Type, By Affected Area, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Lymphedema Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment is expected to witness the market over the forecasting years owing to the rise in the number of patients coming directly to the hospital for diagnostic and treatment of lymphedema.

On the basis of treatment type, the global lymphedema treatment market is categorized into compression therapy, surgery, drug therapy, laser therapy, and others. Compression therapy accounted for the largest market share as this therapy efficiently controls the disease symptoms.

Based on the affected area, the market is bifurcated into lower extremity, upper extremity, and genitalia. Among these, the lower extremity segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share because lymphedema majorly affected the lower extremities.

Geographic Overview: Lymphedema Treatment Market

Based on geography, North America dominated the market with the largest share in the global market in 2021 owing to the growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector in the region. Also, the growing awareness about IgG4-related diseases is likely to create enormous market growth opportunities. Also, the increasing prevalence of lymphedema in countries such as the U.S and Canada due to the increased presence of breast cancer in the countries is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, developments in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing R&D activities of lymphedema treatment approaches by government & pharmaceutical firms. Emerging economies such as India and China are experiencing faster growth which is expected to positively favor the lymphedema treatment market growth. China is leading the Asia-Pacific market owing to increasing disposable income in the country.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the lymphedema treatment market report on the basis of treatment type, affected area, end-user, and region:

Lymphedema Treatment Market: By Treatment Type Outlook

Compression Therapy

Surgery

Drug Therapy

Laser Therapy

Others

Lymphedema Treatment Market: By Affected Area Outlook

Lower extremity

Upper extremity

Genitalia

Lymphedema Treatment Market: By End-User Outlook

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Browse More Relevant Reports:

