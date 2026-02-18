Lynch Regenerative Medicine Bolsters Executive Leadership with Appointment of General Counsel Madison Dini and Chief Marketing Officer Chad Lindemann

Veteran leaders enhance legal, strategy, and market positioning for sustained growth

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC, a regenerative medicine company focused on platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF)–based therapies, today announced that it has hired Madison Dini and Chad Lindemann to lead the Legal and Marketing functions respectively across LRM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Madison and Chad to the executive leadership team," said Dr. Samuel Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of LRM. "Their deep expertise navigating the complex legal, regulatory and commercial landscape of regenerative medicine makes them an exceptional fit."

Madison Dini will oversee all legal, compliance, and corporate governance functions as the company expands its clinical portfolio and prepares for its next phase of development.

Dini brings more than a decade of experience advising life sciences companies on complex compliance, regulatory, and litigation matters. As a partner at Michelman & Robinson, LLP, she has served as outside general counsel and lead trial counsel in high stakes matters with significant business and legal implications. A recognized voice in the regenerative medicine space, she has spoken nationally on relevant legal issues, helping shape industry conversations around compliance, innovation, and patient safety.

"Prior to joining LRM, I've had the opportunity to speak and write about the evolving legal landscape surrounding regenerative medicine from an independent perspective. That work was always grounded in a commitment to risk management, legal integrity, regulatory clarity, and patient safety," stated Ms. Dini. "My decision to join LRM was a natural and organic extension of that work. After closely evaluating the company's science, compliance framework, and long-term vision, I believe strongly in its commitment to doing this the right way. I am excited to help guide the next phase of responsible innovation in this space."

Chad Lindemann will oversee the strategic development and execution of the marketing strategy for all current and future products across LRM.

Lindemann is an accomplished sales and marketing executive with 20 years of experience in the Medical Aesthetics industry. Most recently, as Vice President of Marketing at Allergan Aesthetics, he led marketing for major brands including BOTOX® Cosmetic, JUVÉDERM®, CoolSculpting®, and SkinMedica®.

"In today's digital landscape, information—and misinformation—travels at unprecedented speed. As brand leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure that accurate, science-based information about our products reaches providers and patients clearly and responsibly. I'm committed to building a marketing platform rooted in transparency, education, and integrity—so decisions are guided by evidence and context, not speculation or viral narratives," Lindemann said.

About Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC

Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC., (www.lynchregen.com) is a commercial stage biotech company advancing regenerative medicine through innovative therapies and aesthetic solutions. Founded by regenerative medicine and PDGF pioneer Dr. Samuel Lynch, the Company develops and commercializes recombinant growth factor products across clearly defined therapeutic indications and cosmetic applications. Its portfolio includes FDA-approved biologics for promoting healing of chronic wounds, as well as ariessence pure PDGF+®, a cosmetic product designed to improve the appearance of skin (ariessence.com). LRM is building a focused regenerative medicine platform grounded in scientific rigor, manufacturing expertise, and a commitment to high-quality biologic innovation. The Company is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Contact: EvolveMKD, [email protected]

SOURCE Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC