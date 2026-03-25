Lynch Regenerative Medicine Expands Pure PDGF Portfolio with GEM 21S® Distribution Rights

Agreement broadens regenerative portfolio across therapeutic and aesthetic applications

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC ("LRM" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company focused on platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF)–based therapies and cosmetic products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive distribution agreement with Lynch Biologics, a Geistlich North America company, to offer GEM 21S®, an FDA-approved recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor (rhPDGF-BB) product, for sale to licensed healthcare providers in the United States. GEM 21S®, along with several other recombinant PDGF-BB (rhPDGF-BB)-based products, was originally discovered and developed by Dr. Samuel Lynch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LRM.

"We are pleased to partner with Geistlich, the global leader in oral regeneration, to expand access to GEM 21S® through this commercial collaboration with LRM, bringing this proven healing solution to new clinicians and patients. The product's safety and efficacy are supported by more than 500 publications and nearly 100 human clinical studies. PDGF-BB is a naturally occurring protein that plays a central role in the body's natural healing and regenerative processes," said Dr. Lynch. "Our focus is on translating decades of scientific understanding into well-known and highly regarded off-the-shelf regenerative products that help patients heal and look better. With GEM 21S®, alongside REGRANEX® and ariessence pure PDGF+®, we have assembled a best-in-class rhPDGF-BB portfolio. This is not a single-product strategy — it's a broad regenerative medicine platform."

The addition of GEM 21S® significantly expands the LRM Pure PDGF portfolio and represents a strategic milestone rooted in the Company's scientific heritage. LRM's leadership played a pivotal role in advancing PDGF-BB from early bench research to multiple clinically validated and FDA approved products, helping establish PDGF as one of the most widely-studied and highly-utilized growth factors in regenerative medicine. It is estimated that millions of patients have benefited from products containing rhPDGF-BB over more than twenty years of clinical use.

With the addition of GEM 21S® to its product portfolio, alongside its recent acquisition of REGRANEX® (becaplermin) Gel for treatment of chronic lower-extremity skin wounds in patients with diabetes and its foundational rights to recombinant pure PDGF for soft-tissue rejuvenation and regeneration, LRM now offers the first and only FDA-approved pure growth factor indicated to promote regeneration of periodontal tissues as described in its approved labeling, including both connective tissue and bone. This partnership with a leading Swiss regenerative medicine company reinforces LRM's position as the world's leading PDGF-focused regenerative medicine company.

GEM 21S® has a long-established clinical history in regenerative applications and will be commercialized through LRM Therapeutics, the Company's therapeutics division. LRM expects to begin selling GEM 21S® beginning in Q2, 2026 and it anticipates launching sales of REGRANEX® Regranex Gel in Q4, 2026 subject to operational readiness and regulatory requirements. For more information or to place an order visit LynchRegen.com or call 888-LRM-PDGF.

Full Portfolio + New Corporate Structure

Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC also announces a dual-arm corporate structure designed to support focused growth across distinct markets. LRM Aesthetics, Inc. (LRMA) will be dedicated to cosmetic and aesthetic applications, with its flagship product, ariessence® pure PDGF+. LRM Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMT) will house the Company's FDA-approved therapeutic products, including REGRANEX® and GEM 21S®.

"This new structure highlights our conviction that PDGF is and will remain a cornerstone of regenerative medicine for years to come," said Dr. Lynch. "We are building the infrastructure, portfolio, and expertise to lead that future."

LRM will leverage its proprietary PDGF manufacturing expertise, intellectual property, and scientific know-how across both business units. With multiple PDGF-based products now under its umbrella, the Company continues to advance its mission of translating regenerative science into clinically validated biologic solutions.

About Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC

Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC., (www.lynchregen.com) is a commercial stage biotech company advancing regenerative medicine through innovative therapies and aesthetic solutions. Founded by regenerative medicine and PDGF pioneer Dr. Samuel Lynch, the Company develops and commercializes recombinant growth factor products across clearly defined therapeutic indications and cosmetic applications. Its portfolio includes FDA-approved biologics for promoting healing of chronic wounds and improving periodontal regeneration, as well as ariessence pure PDGF+®, a cosmetic product designed to improve the appearance of skin (www.ariessence.com). Through its therapeutics and aesthetics companies, LRM is building a focused regenerative medicine platform grounded in scientific rigor, manufacturing expertise, and a commitment to high-quality biologic innovation. The Company is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Geistlich North America

Geistlich North America (www.geistlich.us) is the U.S. affiliate of Geistlich Pharma AG, a Swiss family-owned company founded in 1851 and a global leader in regenerative medicine and regenerative dentistry. Backed by more than 175 years of scientific expertise, Geistlich develops and commercializes a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative solutions spanning biomaterials, biologics, and technologies that support bone and soft-tissue regeneration. Its offerings include the world-renowned Geistlich Bio-Oss® bone substitute, the Geistlich Bio-Gide® collagen membrane family, soft-tissue matrices Geistlich Mucograft® and Geistlich Fibro-Gide®, a full line of allografts under the vallos® brand, and GEM 21S®. Through a strong commitment to research, innovation, and education, Geistlich North America partners with clinicians to advance oral regenerative care and improve patient outcomes.

Regulatory Disclosure

GEM 21S® and REGRANEX® are FDA-approved products with specific indications for use as described in their respective FDA-approved labeling. Nothing in this press release is intended to describe or suggest use of any product beyond its approved labeling. ariessence pure PDGF+® is a cosmetic product intended to improve the appearance of skin and is not approved or intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated product availability, commercial launch timing, corporate structure, and strategic plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC