Lynette Montoya, CEO of Latino Hotel Association, Invests in Dream Exchange, Paving the Way for a More Accessible Financial Landscape

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynette Montoya, a prominent figure in the hospitality and economic development sectors, has announced her investment in Dream Exchange, the first minority stock exchange, in formation.

Lynette Montoya, President & CEO of Latino Hotel Association

Lynette Montoya serves as the President and CEO of the Latino Hotel Association. Since 2016, she has provided resources, education, training, and networking opportunities to Latino entrepreneurs in the hotel industry, facilitating wealth creation through hotel ownership and investment. Ms. Montoya's dedication to her community extends beyond her professional endeavors. She is the founder of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she also served as its founding Executive Director. Lynette is married to James (Jimmy) Valdez, who is employed by the Los Alamos National Laboratory for 40 years. They continue to work together to make advancements in their community.

"Supporting initiatives like the Dream Exchange is not just a matter of financial investment, but a testament to our commitment to creating a more equitable future. As we strive for a diverse and equitable financial landscape, Dream Exchange is not just great, but essential in the movement to bring more access to underserved communities. I am excited to be a part of this groundbreaking journey." - Lynette Montoya, CEO of the Latino Hotel Association

Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala, emphasized the significance of Lynette Montoya's involvement:

"Dream Exchange is pioneering a new era in financial markets We are thrilled to have Lynette Montoya join our investor network. Her expertise in the hospitality industry, her deep community involvement, and her leadership aligns with our values to bring humanity, access, and fairness into our capital market system." - Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO

"Lynette Montoya's investment in the Dream Exchange stands as a testament to the growing momentum of creating an accessible financial environment that reflects the diversity of our society. Her leadership and commitment to positive change continue to make a significant impact in the hospitality, economic development, and community service sectors. We are thrilled and inspired by her, and proud to have her join our investor community." - said Managing Member of DX Capital, LLC, Dwain Kyles

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange noticed that a transformative development is in the horizon that aligns seamlessly with the Dream Exchange's mission: The Main Street Growth Act, a bill that was introduced to Congress, will allow for the creation of a new type of stock exchange, called a venture exchange. If enacted, this legislation has the potential to usher in a new era for small and early-stage businesses, including minority-owned companies, and offers enhanced access to capital and expanded opportunities for growth. This bill furthers Dream Exchange's mission to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

[email protected]

1-773-914-1182

SOURCE Dream Exchange