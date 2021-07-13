Lynk Global to Evaluate mPower Technology's DragonSCALES Product in Low-Earth Orbit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative solar technology company, mPower Technology, today announced that its DragonSCALES™ solar power modules is being evaluated by Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk) on its latest satellite launch. Lynk is assessing DragonSCALES as a potential candidate for power aboard its satellite constellation fleet. This is the first launch of DragonSCALES into low-Earth orbit, and the data collected during the mission will provide valuable feedback to validate the product's performance in space.

Lynk is considering mPower Technology as a potential partner and power supplier and will be evaluating DragonSCALES' benefits of lower mass, high packing factor, reliability, flexibility and competitive cost point for its new constellation build-out.

"We are excited by the potential benefits of DragonSCALES. We believe mPower's solar cell technology holds great promise and will use this flight test to validate their technology. Our 'rapid-do-learn loop' development strategy includes bringing innovations by subsystem partners along for the ride," said Tyghe Speidel, co-founder and CTO of Lynk Global.

President and CEO of mPower Technology, Kevin Hell commented, "The first launch of our DragonSCALES into orbit is the culmination of significant design, development and testing of our modules. We believe our innovations set mPower apart and will provide Lynk with a viable alternative to traditional solar solutions as they expand their constellation business."

About mPower Technology

mPower Technology is shaping the future of solar power with a revolutionary new technology called DragonSCALES™, a completely flexible, interconnected mesh of miniature solar cells. Leveraging well-established and affordable materials, processes, and tools from the silicon photovoltaic (PV) and microelectronics industries, DragonSCALES enables completely new design options for solar power, removing the constraints of existing silicon and gallium arsenide solar solutions, and enabling highly flexible, resilient, light-weight designs that can be rapidly deployed at extremely low cost. For further information, please contact [email protected], or visit www.mpowertech.com.

About Lynk:

Lynk Global Inc. is a mobile technology company focused on providing universal connectivity for mobile phones and the world's only independently verified space-based mobile network provider. The company's patented technology allows standard mobile phones to be connected virtually anywhere via the organization's low-earth-orbit satellites without any change to hardware or software. Headquartered in Falls Church, VA, Lynk's leadership and engineering teams are experts in satellite engineering, space flight and policy, and wireless technologies. Follow us at www.lynk.world or via LinkedIn.

