Lynk Labs Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Home Depot

ELGIN, III., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Labs Inc. ("Lynk"), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, filed a patent infringement lawsuit on January 29th, 2021 for alleged infringement of its patents covering Selectable CCT LED products, Driver on Board "DoB" LED products, and LED products with Integrated Drivers against Home Depot USA, Inc. and Home Depot Product Authority, LLC,

In the complaint, Lynk asserts that Home Depot is sourcing and selling various private label LED lighting products under Home Depot's Commercial Electric, Hampton Bay, Ecosmart and Home Decorators private label brands that infringe at least seven of Lynk's patents covering LED Lighting Systems and LED Devices with Selectable CCT, DoB and Integrated LED drivers, including U.S. 10,517,149, U.S 10,652,979, U.S. 10,492,251, U.S. 10,537,001, U.S. 10,349,479, U.S. 10,757,783 and U.S. 10,091,842

The asserted patents are widely used in LED down lights, flush mounts, coach lights, replacement bulbs and more. The patented technology covers products with user Selectable CCT or Brightness, DoB, and integrated drivers.

Lynk estimates that these and other Lynk patents are used in more than 75% of Home Depot's private label LED lighting products as well as non-private label LED lighting products being sold at Home Depot and that the applications using Lynk's patents are continuing to expand.

Lynk has made substantial investment for over two decades innovating and pioneering technology that is now being used widely in the fields of LED lighting, Smart Phones, Tablets, TV's, and more. Lynk's patented LED technologies can be found throughout the LED lighting industry in residential, commercial, industrial, and other lighting markets. "Lynk prides itself on being a leading innovator and pioneer of multiple technologies that have advanced the LED lighting and consumer electronics markets. Not many small companies like Lynk have been able to do what Lynk has done. I'm proud of that and we deserve to be fairly compensated for our contribution to the financial success of companies benefiting from our patented technologies," said Mike Miskin, CEO at Lynk Labs. "We see a significant number of companies, public and private, generating huge profits for themselves and their shareholders while ignoring and infringing Lynk's patent rights. These companies are obligated to treat the patent rights of others according to the law, just as they would want their rights treated. Further, Lynk is not one of the companies that will be intimidated by the size or financial strength of any company infringing our patents, US or international, said Miskin."

About Lynk Labs

Lynk Labs is a leading innovator of patented technologies in the field of LED lighting and Consumer Electronics. Lynk manufactures and sells LED components, devices and systems for lighting OEMs. Lynk holds and more than 60 US and international patents that are available under the company's active licensing program. For information on Lynk Labs patents visit https://www.lynklabs.com/technology/ For licensing opportunities, contact Lynk at [email protected] or call 1-844-303-5965. For additional product and company information, please visit www.lynklabs.com

SOURCE Lynk Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://lynklabs.com

