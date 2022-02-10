Lynx Air, Canada's new ultra-affordable airline, uses IBS Software's iFlight to power its operations

IBS's iFlight digital platform will optimize Lynx's flight and crew operations in keeping with the airline's ultra low-cost business model. iFlight provides a fully digital, integrated operations platform, simplifying and automating processes and systems to deliver optimal efficiency, regulatory compliance and reduced operating costs. The modular design of iFlight will enable Lynx to scale operations effectively as the airline ramps up its fleet to 46 aircraft and expands its network reach over the coming years.

Lynx joins more than 50 airlines around the globe that currently use the iFlight portfolio. Lynx is the first ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) to implement the integrated operations and crew platform solution.

As a new entrant into the Canadian aviation market, Lynx required a fast and seamless implementation process to support its ambitious launch program and timetable. IBS Software has invested in iFlight to ensure the system can be rolled out quickly and efficiently. iFlight was implemented for Lynx in just four months, fully remotely and with minimal need for customization.

The browser-based application can effectively scale to support operations and crew needs, regardless of size and business model. The modular architecture allows airlines to add functionality as their operational complexity grows, helping them optimize resources, employ emerging technologies, and boost decision-making processes. All modules are architected to add value to airline operations and provide significant benefits, so return on the investment is clear for the airlines.

"We are pleased to be partnering with IBS Software to support our operations through launch and beyond. Lynx's vision is to leverage technology to maximize the productivity and efficiency of our operations, which will in turn enable us to offer ultra-affordable airfares to Canadians. The iFlight platform will enable us to deliver on that vision. The implementation process was quick and seamless and the IBS Software team were responsive and knowledgeable. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with IBS Software as we expand our network and deliver on our mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians," said Merren McArthur, CEO and President of Lynx Air.

"To be chosen by Lynx, an ambitious airline disrupting the sector, is testimony not only to the power of our technology, but also to our capability to deliver value to the fast-growing ULCC segment. We expect strong demand for cloud-hosted operations and crew platforms from start-up and lean, digital airlines around the globe. The iFlight platform at Lynx proves that it is scalable for all sizes of airlines from start-ups to large complex airlines," said Mathew Baby, Senior Vice President and Head of Aviation Operations Solutions, IBS Software.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada's new ultra-affordable airline, on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

