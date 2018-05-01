LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation

"I am so proud of the men and women who have come through the doors here, who have built careers and raised generations of families in this community," said Bob Patel, chief executive officer of LyondellBasell. "I want to thank all of the staff, past and present, who have made today possible and my gratitude to the city of Clinton, the great state of Iowa and the leaders here today that have supported common sense policies that allow businesses to grow and thrive."

The Clinton Chamber of Commerce kicked off the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing the investment LyondellBasell recently made into a centralized operations center. The nearly $50 million operations center features a state-of-the-art control room, maintenance shops and testing laboratory with the most cutting-edge equipment in the industry.

"In addition to employing hundreds of Iowans and engaging and investing considerably in their community, LyondellBasell's impact extends beyond Clinton to the entire state of Iowa. For fifty years, they've been a solid contributor to our economy's billion-dollar manufacturing industry, and I'm confident Iowa can depend on them to continue to advance the products and packaging the entire world relies on every day."

Over five decades, the Clinton Complex has invested extensively in the economic growth of the Clinton community with expansions that have more than tripled the original planned production from 380 million pounds to 1200 million pounds per-year with their most recent expansion of 100 MM pounds increase in capacity.

"Today is a day of celebration and reflection but also a day of looking forward into the future," said Jim Hillier, site manager of LyondellBasell's Clinton Complex. "We are rooted and invested socially and financially into the Clinton community with many local residents supporting their families through LyondellBasell."

Marking the official construction date of the Clinton Complex, January 1, 1966, Clinton Mayor Mark Vulich read the official proclamation declaring May 1 as "LyondellBasell Day" in Clinton.

The Clinton Complex generates about $180 million into the local economy annually. In 2017, the site contributed more than $50,000 to support initiatives in the areas of health, safety, education and the environment.

About LyondellBasell's Clinton Complex

With approximately 400 employees and contractors, and covering an area of almost 239 acres, the Clinton Complex is one of the largest chemical plants in Iowa. Using natural gas liquids as a feedstock, the plant manufactures ethylene, the world's most widely-used petrochemical, which is then converted into polyethylene plastic resins. These resins are the building blocks for products such as leak-proof and shatter-proof containers for industrial and household chemicals, packaging that protects food from spoilage and contamination, and children's toys that are safe and durable.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its 13,000 employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, and improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road. LyondellBasell sells products into approximately 100 countries and is the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2018, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

