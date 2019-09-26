LyondellBasell Volunteers Turn Out in Full Force for 20th Annual Global Care Day

"We moved on multiple fronts for Global Care Day taking part in a variety of activities from clean up and plastic waste collection to supporting community sustainability projects," said Bob Patel, LyondellBasell CEO. "Celebrating 20 years of giving back to our communities is a tremendous achievement and having the ability to tie some of our activities to the removal of plastic waste from the environment is a natural extension of our company's overall sustainability efforts."

LyondellBasell staff, along with their families, friends and contractors joined forces to preserve and protect our environment by collecting trash in public waterways, planting trees to create new green spaces, built nature centers and more.

"All of us should be committed as citizens, as companies and a society to truly making a difference and delivering on that commitment for future generations," said Jim Seward, LyondellBasell senior vice president, Sustainability, Technology and Research and Development. "I am proud of our continued efforts to think differently, reduce our environmental footprint and understand how our efforts can make a difference on a larger scale. Global Care Day was one part in the ongoing actions and conversations we are taking as a corporation."

Here are some of LyondellBasell's Global Care Day projects:

Rayong, Thailand

Employees, contractors and friends collected garbage on Laem Chareon Beach in Rayong, Thailand. The cleanup effort was part of an educational campaign in waste management for employees.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Employees and volunteers spent time at Vroesenpark in Blijdorp, Rotterdam where they collected garbage, helping to revitalize a popular park.

Sinnar, India (APS)

With a goal of putting 400 trees in the ground, planting occurred on Vavala Mountain Gurudatta Trust and Janta Vidyalaya School. There was also an educational piece to help showcase the value of giving back to the ecosystem by keeping the environment clean.

Corpus Christi, Texas

This team had a long to-do list including constructing large bird housing for rehabilitation and cleaning up debris on the Port Aransas jetties and St. Joseph's Island which is often overlooked in clean-up efforts because it is only accessible by boat. The staff also assisted in the release of a rehabilitated sea turtle.

Some of the larger sites such as Wesseling, Germany and Channelview, Texas, USA, organized multiple projects and this was the first year for the former A. Schulman locations to take part. In Akron, Ohio, USA, volunteers picked up litter and removed hazards along the popular Freedom Trail. In Houston, the company's operations headquarter office shifted their Global Care Day efforts to focus on sustainability. The team of approximately 300 volunteers gathered at Hermann Park together to plant, landscape and paint. More than 100 LyondellBasell locations gathered their resources and dedicated their time and energy for this year's event.

About Global Care Day

Global Care Day began in 2000 as a volunteer-driven effort to encourage worldwide volunteerism in the communities where LyondellBasell operates. For this year's event, an estimated 5,000 employees and their families are lending their time and talents to projects focused on waste cleanup and sustainability. This massive event is just one way LyondellBasell is leading the effort to reduce environmental impacts and be a responsible, good neighbor by protecting and preserving our global environment.

On a cumulative basis, LyondellBasell mobilized approximately 33,600 volunteers who donated nearly 212,000 hours in support of their communities since the inception of Global Care Day.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

