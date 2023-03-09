Lyons & Simmons Attorneys Named Among Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Lawyers

Legal guide to nation's top attorneys recognizes 4 from Dallas trial firm

DALLAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ­Four lawyers from the trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP are among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers for 2023. Firm founders Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons, along with partners Christopher Carr and Stephen Higdon were lauded for their success in obtaining big results in significant cases.

In December of 2022, the attorneys secured a $10.1 million jury verdict after proving "willful and wanton negligence" on the part of a joint-venture North Texas hospital in treating a woman who was left a paraplegic due to delayed ER treatment and ignored policies. In Texas, medical malpractice cases involving emergency treatment require meeting this heightened standard of negligence to establish healthcare liability. The case was selected among the nation's Top 10 verdicts of 2022 by Courtroom View Network, which streamed the trial live.

Lyons & Simmons also obtained the largest-ever personal injury verdict for a conservative West Texas county, despite going into trial with a number of difficult liability facts. The team's success on behalf of its client resulted in the firm earning the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association's 2021 John Howie Award for "the relentless pursuit of justice in the face of adversity."

With an established track record of handling large, nationally recognized cases that impact public safety, Lyons and Simmons currently serve on the Plaintiff's Executive Committee for the multi-district litigation addressing the liability of those responsible for the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Ten were killed and thousands of others injured in a crowd crush incident during the Nov. 5, 2021, concert in Houston.

Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers recognizes the lawyers who stand on the front line of justice by taking on the toughest cases. Selection is based on peer assessment and independent research of an attorney's record of securing positive verdicts and settlements.

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.

