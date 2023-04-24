Lyons & Simmons Co-Founders Honored Among Best Lawyers in Dallas

Michael Lyons, Christopher Simmons earn repeat D Magazine recognition

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons have been selected among D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas for 2023.

The co-founders of Lyons & Simmons, LLP were each honored based upon their work on behalf of plaintiffs in high-stakes personal injury litigation.

This is the 10th selection for Lyons, who has previously earned honors among Dallas' leading personal injury and business litigation attorneys from D Magazine. He has repeatedly been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers among the Top 100 attorneys in Texas and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and has earned honors from the National Law Journal, Best Lawyers in America, and Lawdragon 500. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums.

Simmons' work on behalf of those who have been catastrophically injured or killed by the negligence of others helped earn his seventh combined selection to either D Magazine's Best Lawyers or Best Lawyers Under 40 listing. A member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, his work has also earned recognition from the National Law Journal, Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500, and Texas Super Lawyers.

Known for their fearless approach to courtroom battles, Lyons and Simmons have earned national recognition for securing significant results on behalf of clients. Among their most recent court wins was a $10.1 million jury verdict in a medical malpractice case involving "willful and wanton negligence." The team also currently serves in leadership roles on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee appointed by the Multidistrict Litigation Court in the Astroworld festival mass-casualty incident.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas is based on a comprehensive selection process that starts with peer nominations and includes extensive review by the magazine's editorial staff, assisted by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys. The complete 2023 list is featured in the May issue of D Magazine.

About Lyons & Simmons, LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.

