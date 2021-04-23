Lyons & Simmons Co-Founders Named Among Best Lawyers in Dallas

DALLAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons, co-founders of Lyons & Simmons, LLP, have been recognized in the 2021 edition of D Magazine's the Best Lawyers in Dallas legal guide.

The two lawyers were selected based upon their work on behalf of plaintiffs in high-stakes personal injury litigation. It is the eighth time Lyons has earned the peer-nominated recognition. It is the second for Simmons.

The two attorneys, and the firm they built, have a reputation for obtaining outstanding results in cases involving life-altering personal injuries, wrongful death, and "bet-the-company" business disputes. Lyons' and Simmons' individual D Magazine honors are just their latest recognition.

In 2020, Lyons & Simmons was selected as the top personal injury law firm in Dallas by readers of Texas Lawyer. Earlier this year, it was named among the Best Law Firms in the country by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America based on the firm's successes in high-stakes, complex litigation.

Lyons' nationally acclaimed work has earned multiple individual accolades from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500, and the National Law Journal, to recognition from D Magazine for both his personal injury and business litigation work. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums.

Simmons' reputation as a go-to trial lawyer has earned recognition by Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500 and Texas Lawyer magazine. In addition to Best Lawyers in Dallas, Simmons has earned multiple selections to D Magazine's companion Best Lawyers Under 40 listing and Texas Super Lawyers' listing of the Top 100 Up-and-Coming young lawyers in the state.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas is based on a comprehensive selection process that starts with peer nominations. A blue-ribbon panel evaluates the tabulated list and works with the editorial staff to select the finalists. The complete list is featured in the May 2021 edition of D Magazine and is available at http://www.dmagazine.com.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons

Related Links

https://www.lyons-simmons.com/

