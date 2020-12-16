Lyons Magnus Announces Top 2021 Flavor & Trend Predictions

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus, a global foodservice and ingredient source, has released predictions for five emerging trends that will influence food and beverage menus in 2021 and beyond. "We use our proprietary research and analysis to support our partners with targeted trend insights to help them identify opportunities that will resonate with their customer base," says John Koch, Vice President National Accounts. "These trends are the cornerstone for innovative products and recipe creation."

TOP FIVE TRENDS

Consumed with Immunity

The global pandemic has intensified an already growing trend for food and beverages with beneficial or "functional" ingredients that may improve health or treat or prevent a future health issue. Of all the various functional options available, immunity-boosting food and drink products are the most sought after. Ingredients and flavors that consumers recognize as immunity boosters, such as; citrus and other fruits rich in vitamin C, berries, yogurt, dark chocolate, ginger and green tea/matcha will be popular with consumers who are looking for a dietary silver bullet.

Plants Flourish

Plant-based foods and beverages continue to be a burgeoning category. With the success of plant-based burgers and milks, there appears to be no limit to the range of plant-based products that will soon be offered. Watch for meatless seafood, vegan gourmet cheeses and plant-based coffee creamers to be on the rise in 2021.

Short Term Nostalgia

While nostalgia is a perennial flavor trend, the global pandemic has triggered homesickness for the recent past. Many consumers are turning to familiar flavors and products that they consider comforting based on the happier times they recall from as little as a year ago. Flavors of childhood like birthday cake, cereal milk and S'mores will continue to be popular, but also look for recent favorites like dark chocolate, chocolate fudge, cheesecake and twists on classics like caramel to reappear in force.

But First… Coffee

Coffee and tea flavors have long been popular; however, they are showing up in a wide variety of new and not-so-traditional places and combinations. Skeptical? Here's just a partial list of current coffee and tea flavored products already being offered in the marketplace; Ice creams, smoothies, cocktails, beer, milkshakes, energy boosters, coffee and tea flavored lemonades, fruit juices, candies, desserts, yogurts, granola, barbecue sauces, carbonated soft drinks, citrus and coffee combinations, chai lattes and shandies. Look for this trend to proliferate throughout 2021.

Adventures in Flavor

While global flavors have been trending for several years now, consumers forced to quarantine during the pandemic have started looking for ways to create some adventure with their food and beverage flavors. Look for at home flavor safaris and staycation foods and beverages to include even bolder global flavors and flavor mash-ups, unusual flavor combinations, like dill pickle milkshakes, olive oil ice cream or citrus flavored coffees and mystery-flavored foods and beverages where you get to taste and try and decipher the flavors.

