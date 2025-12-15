Lyons Magnus Unveils 2026 Food and Beverage Trend Forecast

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus, a global leader in foodservice and ingredient innovation, has unveiled its 2026 trend forecast, highlighting five emerging categories expected to influence food and beverage menus in the year ahead. "We're particularly interested in the perfect storm of functional indulgence and pure sensory joy," says Lyons Chef Branton Worrell. "These trends aren't just predictions; they are the roadmap we're already using to help our customers create menu items consumers can't stop craving."

Gut-friendly Wellness: In 2026, the protein-powered shift will continue playing a major role in shaping menus. As weight loss medications shift eating habits, consumers have already started opting for high-protein, gut-friendly snacks and drinks that satiate in smaller portions. In response, brands are improving their products with higher protein content, collagen-infused formats, and nutrient-dense recipes that provide steady energy. Fermented proteins and fiber-forward blends add a wellness edge, while restaurants have started creating gut-friendly menus built around compact, protein-forward dishes.

Textural Maximalism: Multi-layered textures and sensory-driven creations are poised to take center stage in 2026. From crunchy inclusions to velvety cold foams, texture is becoming a signature component of menu innovation. The demand for maximalist texture and multi-sensory eating reflect a growing desire for food and beverage experiences that go beyond flavor. Consumers are looking for playful self-expression, depth, and layers of flavor through combinations that pair creamy with crispy, chewy with crackly, and smooth with aerated or foamed textures. This shift is inspiring brands to rethink builds - adding drizzles, toppings, flavored foams, and finishing elements that heighten both visual and multi-sensory appeal.

Unconventional Flavor: A growing number of young consumers are gravitating toward unexpected combinations, global palettes, and ingredients that challenge traditional flavor norms as we head into 2026. The search for bold, unconventional flavors reflects the growing demand for adventurous, boundary-pushing taste experiences. As a result, brands are experimenting with savory-sweet pairings, edible blooms, and unconventional umami notes that create multi-layered, conversation-starting dishes. This blend of cultural inspiration and playful discovery invites creativity and is poised to become a defining force in 2026 menu innovation.

The Tea Renaissance: In 2026, tea and matcha will continue to redefine beverage culture, inspiring both flavor innovation and ritualized consumption. Matcha- and tea-inspired creations are moving beyond traditional lattes and into desserts and savory dishes, tea flights, blends infused with adaptogens and more. This trend offers earthy, umami flavors and reflects consumers' desire for treats that mix wellness with indulgence. From ceremonial grade matcha to layered tea-infused pastries, this wellness shift in teas combines functional benefits with creativity, appealing to consumers looking for mindful, elevated experiences.

The Sober Shift: In 2026, alcohol-free offerings are poised to be a core pillar of beverage innovation, merging wellness, indulgence, and creativity. This trend is redefining drinking culture as consumers increasingly seek alcohol-free options that deliver flavor, wellness, and purpose. Innovation is driving functional beverages that balance natural ingredients, reduced sugar, and vibrant tropical or fruity profiles. From craft non-alcoholic cocktails to functional elixirs, brands are creating mindful, elevated experiences that satisfy taste and lifestyle simultaneously. creativity.

