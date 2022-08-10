Lyons Magnus Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Nutritional and Beverage Products Due to the Potential for Microbial Contamination
Aug 10, 2022, 13:15 ET
FRESNO, Calif., Aug.10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and in furtherance of its longstanding commitment to food safety, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the table below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.
This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).
While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.
Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.
Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope. Products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.
The recalled products are:*
|
Brand
|
Description
|
UPC Carton
|
UPC Case (If Sold in Cases)
|
Lot Code
|
Best By Date
|
Lyons Barista Style
|
Sweet Cream Frappé Base
|
045796100893
|
10045796100890
|
5131
|
08/08/2022
|
6131
|
08/09/2022
|
Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
|
045796101654
|
10045796101651
|
0302
|
10/27/2022
|
0531
|
09/12/2022
|
0602
|
11/26/2022
|
1231
|
08/14/2022
|
1302
|
10/28/2022
|
1602
|
11/27/2022
|
2231
|
08/15/2022
|
2302
|
10/29/2022
|
2602
|
11/28/2022
|
3102
|
10/10/2022
|
3231
|
08/16/2022
|
3602
|
11/29/2022
|
4102
|
10/11/2022
|
4602
|
11/30/2022
|
5602
|
12/01/2022
|
9431
|
09/11/2022
|
9502
|
11/25/2022
|
2012
|
01/07/2023
|
3012
|
01/08/2023
|
3712
|
03/19/2023
|
4012
|
01/09/2023
|
5012
|
01/10/2023
|
5712
|
03/21/2023
|
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
|
045796101791
|
10045796101798
|
1531
|
09/13/2022
|
2531
|
09/14/2022
|
3231
|
08/16/2022
|
4231
|
08/17/2022
|
5102
|
10/12/2022
|
6102
|
10/13/2022
|
7102
|
10/14/2022
|
1612
|
03/07/2023
|
2612
|
03/08/2023
|
2712
|
03/18/2023
|
3612
|
03/09/2023
|
8412
|
02/22/2023
|
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
|
045796101807
|
10045796101804
|
0231
|
08/13/2022
|
0902
|
12/26/2022
|
1102
|
10/08/2022
|
1231
|
08/14/2022
|
2102
|
10/09/2022
|
4331
|
08/27/2022
|
4402
|
11/10/2022
|
5202
|
10/22/2022
|
5331
|
08/28/2022
|
5402
|
11/11/2022
|
6202
|
10/23/2022
|
6402
|
11/12/2022
|
7202
|
10/24/2022
|
7402
|
11/13/2022
|
8402
|
11/14/2022
|
8802
|
12/24/2022
|
9402
|
11/15/2022
|
9431
|
09/11/2022
|
9802
|
12/25/2022
|
0612
|
03/06/2023
|
2212
|
01/27/2023
|
3212
|
01/28/2023
|
4212
|
01/29/2023
|
6412
|
02/20/2023
|
7412
|
02/21/2023
|
Soy Non-Dairy Beverage
|
045796101814
|
10045796101811
|
6331
|
08/29/2022
|
7331
|
08/30/2022
|
9202
|
10/26/2022
|
Lyons Ready Care
|
No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
|
045796100473
|
10045796100470
|
6602
|
12/02/2022
|
7502
|
11/23/2022
|
7602
|
12/03/2022
|
8502
|
11/24/2022
|
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
|
045796100800
|
10045796100807
|
5221
|
08/08/2022
|
6221
|
08/09/2022
|
Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
|
045796100817
|
10045796100814
|
6221
|
08/09/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
045796100435
|
10045796100432
|
0502
|
09/17/2022
|
2202
|
08/20/2022
|
3202
|
08/21/2022
|
7202
|
08/25/2022
|
8202
|
08/26/2022
|
8402
|
09/15/2022
|
9402
|
09/16/2022
|
3712
|
01/18/2023
|
4712
|
01/19/2023
|
5212
|
12/01/2022
|
5712
|
01/20/2023
|
8512
|
01/03/2023
|
8902
|
11/04/2022
|
9902
|
11/05/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
045796100442
|
10045796100449
|
0102
|
08/08/2022
|
4102
|
08/12/2022
|
5102
|
08/13/2022
|
6402
|
09/13/2022
|
7402
|
09/14/2022
|
8202
|
08/26/2022
|
0012
|
11/06/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
045796100459
|
10045796100456
|
0102
|
08/08/2022
|
1402
|
09/08/2022
|
3402
|
09/10/2022
|
4402
|
09/11/2022
|
5702
|
10/12/2022
|
3512
|
12/29/2022
|
4512
|
12/30/2022
|
7902
|
11/03/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
045796100466
|
10045796100463
|
1702
|
10/08/2022
|
4512
|
12/30/2022
|
5512
|
12/31/2022
|
5902
|
11/01/2022
|
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
|
045796100497
|
10045796100494
|
6702
|
12/12/2022
|
8302
|
11/04/2022
|
1412
|
02/15/2023
|
6312
|
02/10/2023
|
9312
|
02/13/2023
|
9902
|
01/04/2023
|
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
|
045796100503
|
10045796100500
|
9302
|
11/05/2022
|
8212
|
02/02/2023
|
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
|
045796100916
|
10045796100913
|
3302
|
10/30/2022
|
4002
|
10/01/2022
|
4302
|
10/31/2022
|
5002
|
10/02/2022
|
5312
|
02/09/2023
|
6312
|
02/10/2023
|
6512
|
03/02/2023
|
7512
|
03/03/2023
|
8512
|
03/04/2023
|
8902
|
01/03/2023
|
9902
|
01/04/2023
|
Cafe Grumpy
|
Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee
|
758524059089
|
00758524059003
|
4211
|
08/27/2022
|
5211
|
08/28/2022
|
Tone It Up
|
Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
|
810745031944
|
00810745032354
|
0321
|
08/18/2022
|
1321
|
08/19/2022
|
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
|
810745031777
|
00810745032361
|
0321
|
08/18/2022
|
Uproot
|
Oatmilk Organic Oats
|
860002915432
|
10860002915439
|
8502
|
02/22/2023
|
Peamilk Chocolate
|
860002915449
|
10860002915446
|
8502
|
02/22/2023
|
9502
|
02/23/2023
|
Organic Valley
|
Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk
|
093966008388
|
00093966008548
|
4302
|
11/30/2022
|
7331
|
09/29/2022
|
8331
|
09/30/2022
|
Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk
|
093966008371
|
00093966008524
|
2302
|
10/29/2022
|
3531
|
09/15/2022
|
2531
|
09/14/2022
|
3302
|
10/30/2022
|
4002
|
10/01/2022
|
4302
|
10/31/2022
|
Organic Whole Milk
|
093966008180
|
00093966008531
|
3702
|
09/10/2022
|
4702
|
09/11/2022
|
5702
|
09/12/2022
|
Sated
|
Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor
|
857227007295
|
00857227007219
|
8331
|
12/04/2022
|
Aloha
|
Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
|
842096122354
|
10842096142359
|
0702
|
05/05/2023
|
1702
|
05/06/2023
|
3221
|
10/05/2022
|
4221
|
10/06/2022
|
5431
|
02/04/2023
|
6431
|
02/05/2023
|
6821
|
12/07/2022
|
8312
|
07/12/2023
|
9312
|
07/13/2023
|
Coconut Plant-Based Protein
|
842096122378
|
10842096142373
|
1302
|
03/27/2023
|
2221
|
10/04/2022
|
5431
|
02/04/2023
|
5821
|
12/06/2022
|
7312
|
07/11/2023
|
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
|
842096122347
|
10842096142342
|
0702
|
05/05/2023
|
1221
|
10/03/2022
|
2221
|
10/04/2022
|
4821
|
12/05/2022
|
5821
|
12/06/2022
|
8811
|
08/31/2022
|
7312
|
07/11/2023
|
Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein
|
842096122385
|
10842096142380
|
1702
|
05/11/2023
|
8821
|
12/14/2022
|
9821
|
12/15/2022
|
0412
|
07/19/2023
|
9312
|
07/18/2023
|
Rejuvenate
|
Muscle Health+ Vanilla
|
629046504022
|
629046564026
|
0011
|
10/02/2022
|
0021
|
01/10/2023
|
1011
|
10/03/2022
|
1021
|
01/11/2023
|
3602
|
08/26/2023
|
4602
|
08/27/2023
|
5602
|
08/28/2023
|
6602
|
08/29/2023
|
6911
|
01/06/2023
|
7111
|
10/19/2022
|
7911
|
01/07/2023
|
8111
|
10/20/2022
|
8911
|
01/08/2023
|
9111
|
10/21/2022
|
9901
|
10/01/2022
|
9911
|
01/09/2023
|
Muscle Health+ Chocolate
|
629046504015
|
629046564019
|
1021
|
01/11/2023
|
1901
|
09/23/2022
|
2021
|
01/12/2023
|
2901
|
09/24/2022
|
3021
|
01/13/2023
|
3901
|
09/25/2022
|
4021
|
01/14/2023
|
4901
|
09/26/2022
|
5021
|
01/15/2023
|
5901
|
09/27/2022
|
6021
|
01/16/2023
|
6602
|
08/29/2023
|
6901
|
09/28/2022
|
7602
|
08/30/2023
|
7901
|
09/29/2022
|
8602
|
08/31/2023
|
9111
|
10/21/2022
|
9602
|
09/01/2023
|
Optimum Nutrition
|
Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla
|
748927064100
|
60748927064102
|
2321
|
08/20/2022
|
Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate
|
748927064094
|
60748927064096
|
6521
|
09/13/2022
|
7521
|
09/14/2022
|
Sweetie Pie Organics
|
Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana
|
856334002780
|
(blank)
|
1721
|
09/28/2023
|
9021
|
07/28/2023
|
Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear
|
856334002681
|
(blank)
|
4921
|
10/21/2023
|
9021
|
07/28/2023
|
Mango Banana Smoothie
|
856334002780
|
30856334002811
|
0721
|
09/27/2023
|
1531
|
12/17/2023
|
1721
|
09/28/2023
|
2531
|
12/18/2023
|
8702
|
03/18/2024
|
9702
|
03/19/2024
|
Apple Pear Smoothie
|
856334002544
|
30856334002576
|
0531
|
12/16/2023
|
1531
|
12/17/2023
|
4921
|
10/21/2023
|
6702
|
03/16/2024
|
7702
|
03/17/2024
|
Intelligentsia
|
Cold Coffee
|
800222000969
|
10800222000966
|
9212
|
12/07/2022
|
Oat Latte
|
800222000976
|
10800222000980
|
7112
|
01/04/2023
|
8112
|
01/05/2023
|
Ensure Harvest
|
Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal
|
070074679655
|
00070074679648
|
330224X00
|
10/01/2022
|
340234X00
|
11/01/2022
|
340244X00
|
11/01/2022
|
340254X00
|
11/01/2022
|
390104X00
|
4/1/2023
|
390114X00
|
04/01/2023
|
PediaSure Harvest
|
PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal
|
070074679631
|
00070074679624
|
320184X00
|
09/01/2022
|
330194X00
|
10/01/2022
|
330204X00
|
10/01/2022
|
330204X01
|
10/01/2022
|
330214X00
|
10/01/2022
|
350264X00
|
12/01/2022
|
360274X00
|
01/01/2023
|
360284X00
|
01/01/2023
|
370014X00
|
02/01/2023
|
370024X00
|
02/01/2023
|
380034X00
|
03/01/2023
|
380044X00
|
03/01/2023
|
380054X00
|
03/01/2023
|
380064X00
|
03/01/2023
|
380074X00
|
03/01/2023
|
380074X01
|
03/01/2023
|
390084X00
|
04/01/2023
|
390094X00
|
04/01/2023
|
Glucerna
|
Chocolate
|
070074685656
|
00070074685649
|
390184X00
|
07/01/2023
|
400254X00
|
08/01/2023
|
400264X00
|
08/01/2023
|
400274X00
|
08/01/2023
|
410364X00
|
09/01/2023
|
Strawberry
|
070074685670
|
00070074685663
|
390154X00
|
07/01/2023
|
390164X00
|
07/01/2023
|
390174X00
|
07/01/2023
|
400244X00
|
08/01/2023
|
410354X00
|
09/01/2023
|
Vanilla
|
070074685632
|
00070074685625
|
390124X00
|
07/01/2023
|
390134X00
|
07/01/2023
|
390144X00
|
07/01/2023
|
400194X00
|
08/01/2023
|
400204X00
|
08/01/2023
|
400214X00
|
08/01/2023
|
400224X00
|
08/01/2023
|
400234X00
|
08/01/2023
|
410294X00
|
09/01/2023
|
410304X00
|
09/01/2023
|
410314X00
|
09/01/2023
|
410334X00
|
09/01/2023
|
410344X00
|
09/01/2023
|
Kate Farms
|
Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla
|
811112030522
|
00811112030539
|
2031
|
10/24/2022
|
Standard 1.0 Vanilla
|
851823006638
|
00851823006683
|
5621
|
09/17/2022
|
6621
|
09/18/2022
|
7621
|
09/19/2022
|
Nutrition Shake Coffee
|
811112030621
|
00811112030638
|
7331
|
12/03/2022
|
8031
|
11/04/2022
|
Nutrition Shake Chocolate
|
811112030607
|
00811112030614
|
0602
|
03/01/2023
|
1602
|
03/02/2023
|
2621
|
09/19/2022
|
2821
|
10/09/2022
|
1821
|
10/8/2022
|
6102
|
01/16/2023
|
7031
|
11/03/2022
|
7102
|
01/17/2023
|
Nutrition Shake Vanilla
|
811112030584
|
00811112030591
|
0602
|
03/01/2023
|
0621
|
09/17/2022
|
5031
|
11/01/2022
|
5102
|
01/15/2023
|
6031
|
11/02/2022
|
6102
|
01/16/2023
|
9502
|
02/28/2023
|
Standard 1.4 Plain
|
811112030010
|
00811112030027
|
8031
|
11/04/2022
|
Peptide 1.5 Plain
|
851823006461
|
00851823006379
|
9031
|
11/05/2022
|
Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
|
851823006904
|
00851823006997
|
0031
|
10/27/2022
|
0431
|
12/06/2022
|
1221
|
08/09/2022
|
1431
|
12/07/2022
|
1521
|
09/08/2022
|
2221
|
08/10/2022
|
2521
|
09/09/2022
|
3131
|
11/09/2022
|
6302
|
02/05/2023
|
7302
|
02/06/2023
|
2512
|
06/01/2023
|
3512
|
06/02/2023
|
4512
|
06/03/2023
|
5512
|
06/04/2023
|
6512
|
06/05/2023
|
Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla
|
851823006874
|
00851823006201
|
0031
|
10/27/2022
|
1031
|
10/28/2022
|
3221
|
08/11/2022
|
3531
|
12/19/2022
|
4221
|
08/12/2022
|
4531
|
12/20/2022
|
6131
|
11/12/2022
|
6721
|
10/03/2022
|
7131
|
11/13/2022
|
Pirq
|
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
|
857690008065
|
00857690008164
|
3521
|
09/10/2022
|
4131
|
11/10/2022
|
4431
|
12/10/2022
|
4502
|
02/23/2023
|
5131
|
11/11/2022
|
5502
|
02/24/2023
|
6502
|
02/25/2023
|
6921
|
10/23/2022
|
7502
|
02/26/2023
|
8102
|
01/18/2023
|
9102
|
01/19/2023
|
9802
|
03/30/2023
|
5412
|
05/25/2023
|
6412
|
05/26/2023
|
7412
|
05/27/2023
|
8012
|
04/18/2023
|
9012
|
04/19/2023
|
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
|
857690008089
|
00857690008140
|
0202
|
01/15/2023
|
0902
|
05/30/2023
|
0921
|
10/12/2022
|
1202
|
01/16/2023
|
5131
|
11/06/2022
|
6131
|
11/07/2022
|
7502
|
04/27/2023
|
8502
|
04/28/2023
|
9221
|
08/12/2022
|
9802
|
05/29/2023
|
9821
|
10/11/2022
|
8412
|
07/27/2023
|
9412
|
07/28/2023
|
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
|
857690008041
|
00857690008157
|
0131
|
11/06/2022
|
1131
|
11/07/2022
|
2502
|
02/21/2023
|
3131
|
11/09/2022
|
3502
|
02/22/2023
|
4431
|
12/10/2022
|
4502
|
02/23/2023
|
5921
|
10/22/2022
|
7421
|
09/04/2022
|
8102
|
01/18/2023
|
8421
|
09/05/2022
|
3412
|
05/23/2023
|
4412
|
05/24/2023
|
5012
|
04/15/2023
|
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
|
857690008065
|
00857690008294
|
3521
|
09/10/2022
|
4131
|
11/10/2022
|
4431
|
12/10/2022
|
4521
|
09/11/2022
|
5431
|
12/11/2022
|
5502
|
02/24/2023
|
6502
|
02/25/2023
|
9012
|
04/19/2023
|
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
|
857690008089
|
00857690008270
|
0202
|
01/20/2023
|
0902
|
05/30/2023
|
5131
|
11/11/2022
|
6131
|
11/12/2022
|
8412
|
07/27/2023
|
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
|
857690008041
|
00857690008287
|
0521
|
09/07/2022
|
1521
|
09/08/2022
|
2131
|
11/08/2022
|
2521
|
09/09/2022
|
2531
|
12/18/2022
|
3131
|
11/09/2022
|
3502
|
02/22/2023
|
3531
|
12/19/2022
|
4502
|
02/23/2023
|
8221
|
08/16/2022
|
9221
|
08/17/2022
|
4412
|
05/24/2023
|
6012
|
04/16/2023
|
7012
|
04/17/2023
|
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
|
857690008300
|
00857690008331
|
4502
|
04/24/2023
|
4412
|
07/23/2023
|
5412
|
07/24/2023
|
7012
|
06/16/2023
|
8012
|
06/17/2023
|
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
|
00857690008324
|
7012
|
06/16/2023
|
Oatly
|
Oat-Milk Barista Edition
|
1090646630126
|
20190646630120
|
3231
|
19Nov2022 LM
|
Oat-Milk Chocolate
|
190646630157
|
20190646630151
|
0502
|
19Feb2023 LM
|
2202
|
22Jan2023 LM
|
5531
|
21Dec2022 LM
|
6231
|
22Nov2022 LM
|
6531
|
22Dec2022 LM
|
7231
|
23Nov2022 LM
|
7531
|
23Dec2022 LM
|
8402
|
17Feb2023 LM
|
8802
|
29Mar2023 LM
|
9402
|
18Feb2023 LM
|
9802
|
30Mar2023 LM
|
Oat-Milk
|
190646630133
|
20190646630137
|
1202
|
21Jan2023 LM
|
2202
|
22Jan2023 LM
|
3231
|
19Nov2022 LM
|
4102
|
14Jan2023 LM
|
4231
|
20Nov2022 LM
|
4531
|
20Dec2022 LM
|
5231
|
21Nov2022 LM
|
5531
|
21Dec2022 LM
|
6402
|
15Feb2023 LM
|
7802
|
28Mar2023 LM
|
8802
|
29Mar2023 LM
|
Oat-Milk Barista Edition
|
190646630058
|
00190646630058
|
0202
|
20Jan2023 LM
|
0321
|
18Aug2022 LM
|
0502
|
19Feb2023 LM
|
1031
|
28Oct2022 LM
|
1202
|
21Jan2023 LM
|
1321
|
19Aug2022 LM
|
2031
|
29Oct2022 LM
|
2502
|
21Feb2023 LM
|
3031
|
30Oct2022 LM
|
3202
|
23Jan2023 LM
|
3331
|
29Nov2022 LM
|
3502
|
22Feb2023 LM
|
3721
|
30Sep2022 LM
|
3802
|
24Mar2023 LM
|
4502
|
23Feb2023 LM
|
4721
|
01Oct2022 LM
|
4802
|
25Mar2023 LM
|
5502
|
24Feb2023 LM
|
5531
|
21Dec2022 LM
|
5721
|
02Oct2022 LM
|
5802
|
26Mar2023 LM
|
6231
|
22Nov2022 LM
|
6502
|
25Feb2023 LM
|
6531
|
22Dec2022 LM
|
6802
|
27Mar2023 LM
|
7231
|
23Nov2022 LM
|
7531
|
23Dec2022 LM
|
7802
|
28Mar2023 LM
|
8231
|
24Nov2022 LM
|
8531
|
24Dec2022 LM
|
9102
|
19Jan2023 LM
|
9221
|
17Aug2022 LM
|
9231
|
25Nov2022 LM
|
0112
|
20Apr2023 LM
|
1112
|
21Apr2023 LM
|
2902
|
02Apr2023 LM
|
3902
|
03Apr2023 LM
|
4902
|
04Apr2023 LM
|
6112
|
26Apr2023 LM
|
9012
|
19Apr2023 LM
|
Premier Protein
|
Chocolate
|
643843714477
|
00643843714200
|
0402 / 2040BT
|
4/9/2023
|
4002 / 2004BT
|
3/4/2023
|
5002 / 2005BT
|
3/5/2023
|
6002 / 2006BT
|
3/6/2023
|
9302 / 2039BT
|
4/8/2023
|
2412 / 2142BT
|
7/20/2023
|
3412 / 2143BT
|
7/21/2023
|
4612 / 2164BT
|
8/11/2023
|
5612 / 2165BT
|
8/12/2023
|
6612 / 2166BT
|
8/13/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843715351
|
00643843718642
|
2431 / 1342BT
|
2/5/2023
|
2702 / 2072BT
|
5/11/2023
|
3802 / 2083BT
|
5/22/2023
|
4702 / 2074BT
|
5/13/2023
|
5702 / 2075BT
|
5/14/2023
|
6702 / 2076BT
|
5/15/2023
|
0012 / 2100BT
|
6/8/2023
|
1012 / 2101BT
|
6/9/2023
|
1212 / 2121BT
|
6/29/2023
|
1612 / 2161BT
|
8/8/2023
|
2012 / 2102BT
|
6/10/2023
|
2212 / 2122BT
|
6/30/2023
|
3012 / 2103BT
|
6/11/2023
|
4012 / 2104BT
|
6/12/2023
|
Chocolate
|
643843715344
|
00643843718581
|
3431 / 1343BT
|
2/6/2023
|
9712 / 2179BT
|
8/26/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843714507
|
00643843713944
|
3202 / 2023BT
|
3/23/2023
|
4202 / 2024BT
|
3/24/2023
|
4802 / 2084BT
|
5/23/2023
|
5202 / 2025BT
|
3/25/2023
|
5802 / 2085BT
|
5/24/2023
|
6802 / 2086BT
|
5/25/2023
|
7102 / 2017BT
|
3/17/2023
|
8102 / 2018BT
|
3/18/2023
|
0612 / 2160BT
|
8/7/2023
|
4902 / 2094BT
|
6/2/2023
|
9512 / 2159BT
|
8/6/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843714507
|
00643843714736
|
0102 / 2010BT
|
3/10/2023
|
1402 / 2041BT
|
4/10/2023
|
1602 / 2061BT
|
4/30/2023
|
2402 / 2042BT
|
4/11/2023
|
2502 / 2052BT
|
4/21/2023
|
2602 / 2062BT
|
5/1/2023
|
3302 / 2033BT
|
4/2/2023
|
3402 / 2043BT
|
4/12/2023
|
3602 / 2063BT
|
5/2/2023
|
4202 / 2024BT
|
3/24/2023
|
4302 / 2034BT
|
4/3/2023
|
5202 / 2025BT
|
3/25/2023
|
5302 / 2035BT
|
4/4/2023
|
6302 / 2036BT
|
4/5/2023
|
6802 / 2086BT
|
5/25/2023
|
7002 / 2007BT
|
3/7/2023
|
7302 / 2037BT
|
4/6/2023
|
7802 / 2087BT
|
5/26/2023
|
8002 / 2008BT
|
3/8/2023
|
8302 / 2038BT
|
4/7/2023
|
9002 / 2009BT
|
3/9/2023
|
9302 / 2039BT
|
4/8/2023
|
4902 / 2094BT
|
6/2/2023
|
5902 / 2095BT
|
6/3/2023
|
6902 / 2096BT
|
6/4/2023
|
7902 / 2097BT
|
6/5/2023
|
8902 / 2098BT
|
6/6/2023
|
Café Latte
|
643843716686
|
00643843716662
|
3212 / 2123BT
|
7/1/2023
|
4212 / 2124BT
|
7/2/2023
|
5212 / 2125BT
|
7/3/2023
|
6212 / 2126BT
|
7/4/2023
|
7212 / 2127BT
|
7/5/2023
|
Café Latte
|
643843716686
|
643843716624
|
0402 / 2040BT
|
4/9/2023
|
Café Latte
|
643843716655
|
00643843718567
|
8212 / 2128BT
|
7/6/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843714507
|
00643843720461
|
5902 / 2095BT
|
6/3/2023
|
MRE
|
Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
|
810044573893
|
10810044573968
|
5421
|
09/02/2022
|
6421
|
09/03/2022
|
2112
|
04/22/2023
|
3112
|
04/23/2023
|
9612
|
06/18/2023
|
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
|
810044573916
|
10810044573944
|
6421
|
09/03/2022
|
7421
|
09/04/2022
|
3112
|
04/23/2023
|
4112
|
04/24/2023
|
5112
|
04/25/2023
|
Salted Caramel Protein Shake
|
810044573923
|
10810044573937
|
4421
|
09/01/2022
|
5421
|
09/02/2022
|
1112
|
04/21/2023
|
2112
|
04/22/2023
|
7612
|
06/16/2023
|
8612
|
06/17/2023
|
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
|
810044573909
|
10810044573951
|
2421
|
08/30/2022
|
3421
|
08/31/2022
|
4421
|
09/01/2022
|
0112
|
04/20/2023
|
1112
|
04/21/2023
|
6612
|
06/15/2023
|
7612
|
06/16/2023
|
Stumptown
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
|
855186006878
|
108551860006875
|
0802
|
10/17/2022
|
5202
|
08/23/2022
|
6202
|
08/24/2022
|
3312
|
12/09/2022
|
4312
|
12/10/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
|
855186006892
|
108551860006892
|
1802
|
10/18/2022
|
6202
|
08/24/2022
|
7202
|
08/25/2022
|
4312
|
12/10/2022
|
5312
|
12/11/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
|
855186006885
|
10855186006882
|
1802
|
10/18/2022
|
2802
|
10/19/2022
|
7202
|
08/25/2022
|
8202
|
08/26/2022
|
6312
|
12/12/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
|
855186006861
|
08551860006861
|
2802
|
10/19/2022
|
0412
|
12/16/2022
|
1412
|
12/17/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
|
855186006847
|
108551860006844
|
9202
|
08/27/2022
|
2312
|
12/08/2022
|
3312
|
12/09/2022
|
Imperial
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
074865945493
|
10074865945490
|
0502
|
09/17/2022
|
1102
|
08/09/2022
|
2102
|
08/10/2022
|
3102
|
08/11/2022
|
7602
|
10/04/2022
|
8602
|
10/05/2022
|
0012
|
11/06/2022
|
2212
|
11/28/2022
|
3212
|
11/29/2022
|
4212
|
11/30/2022
|
5712
|
01/20/2023
|
6712
|
01/21/2023
|
9902
|
11/05/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
074865945509
|
10074865945506
|
3102
|
08/11/2022
|
4102
|
08/12/2022
|
7402
|
09/14/2022
|
8402
|
09/15/2022
|
8602
|
10/05/2022
|
9202
|
08/27/2022
|
9602
|
10/06/2022
|
4212
|
11/30/2022
|
6212
|
12/02/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
734730556154
|
10734730556151
|
1402
|
09/08/2022
|
2402
|
09/09/2022
|
2702
|
10/09/2022
|
3402
|
09/10/2022
|
3702
|
10/10/2022
|
4702
|
10/11/2022
|
2512
|
12/28/2022
|
3512
|
12/29/2022
|
6902
|
11/02/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
734730556147
|
10734730556144
|
0402
|
09/07/2022
|
1702
|
10/08/2022
|
2702
|
10/09/2022
|
5902
|
11/01/2022
|
6902
|
11/02/2022
|
7212
|
12/03/2022
|
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
|
734730310749
|
10734730310746
|
0902
|
12/26/2022
|
1431
|
09/03/2022
|
7131
|
08/10/2022
|
8102
|
10/15/2022
|
1312
|
02/05/2023
|
1902
|
12/27/2022
|
Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
|
074865927307
|
10074865927304
|
0431
|
09/02/2022
|
0702
|
12/06/2022
|
5002
|
10/02/2022
|
5302
|
11/01/2022
|
6002
|
10/03/2022
|
6302
|
11/02/2022
|
7131
|
08/10/2022
|
7302
|
11/03/2022
|
7331
|
08/30/2022
|
8131
|
08/11/2022
|
8602
|
12/04/2022
|
9131
|
08/12/2022
|
9331
|
09/01/2022
|
9602
|
12/05/2022
|
2312
|
02/06/2023
|
3312
|
02/07/2023
|
7112
|
01/22/2023
|
8112
|
01/23/2023
|
8612
|
03/14/2023
|
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
|
074865927321
|
10074865927328
|
0231
|
08/12/2022
|
0231
|
08/13/2022
|
0702
|
12/06/2022
|
1702
|
12/07/2022
|
6702
|
12/12/2022
|
7102
|
10/14/2022
|
8302
|
11/04/2022
|
8431
|
09/10/2022
|
9131
|
08/12/2022
|
0012
|
01/05/2023
|
1412
|
02/15/2023
|
9512
|
03/05/2023
|
9902
|
01/04/2023
*Bolded items denote additional brands, products and lots introduced in the expanded recall.
About Lyons Magnus
A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.
Media Contacts
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449
SOURCE Lyons Magnus
