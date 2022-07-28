Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional And Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination
Jul 28, 2022, 19:40 ET
FRESNO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.
Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled products are:
|
Brand
|
Description
|
UPC Carton
|
UPC Case (if sold in cases)
|
Lot Code
|
Best By Date
|
Lyons Ready Care
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
045796100466
|
10045796100463
|
4512
|
12/30/2022
|
5512
|
12/31/2022
|
5902
|
11/1/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
045796100442
|
10045796100449
|
0012
|
11/6/2022
|
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
|
045796100497
|
10045796100494
|
1412
|
2/15/2023
|
6312
|
2/10/2023
|
9312
|
2/13/2023
|
9902
|
1/4/2023
|
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
|
045796100503
|
10045796100500
|
8212
|
2/2/2023
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
045796100459
|
10045796100456
|
3512
|
12/29/2022
|
4512
|
12/30/2022
|
7902
|
11/3/2022
|
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
|
045796100916
|
10045796100913
|
5312
|
2/9/2023
|
6312
|
2/10/2023
|
6512
|
3/2/2023
|
7512
|
3/3/2023
|
8512
|
3/4/2023
|
8902
|
1/3/2023
|
9902
|
1/4/2023
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
045796100435
|
10045796100432
|
3712
|
1/18/2023
|
5212
|
12/1/2022
|
5712
|
1/20/2023
|
8512
|
1/3/2023
|
8902
|
11/4/2022
|
4712
|
1/19/2023
|
9902
|
11/5/2022
|
Lyons Barista Style
|
Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
|
045796101654
|
10045796101651
|
2012
|
1/7/2023
|
3012
|
1/8/2023
|
3712
|
3/19/2023
|
4012
|
1/9/2023
|
5712
|
3/21/2023
|
5012
|
1/10/2023
|
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
|
045796101791
|
10045796101798
|
1612
|
3/7/2023
|
2612
|
3/8/2023
|
2712
|
3/18/2023
|
3612
|
3/9/2023
|
8412
|
2/22/2023
|
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
|
045796101807
|
10045796101804
|
0612
|
3/6/2023
|
2212
|
1/27/2023
|
3212
|
1/28/2023
|
4212
|
1/29/2023
|
6412
|
2/20/2023
|
7412
|
2/21/2023
|
Pirq
|
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
|
857690008065
|
857690008164
|
5412
|
5/25/2023
|
6412
|
5/26/2023
|
7412
|
5/27/2023
|
8012
|
4/18/2023
|
9012
|
4/19/2023
|
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
|
857690008089
|
857690008140
|
8412
|
7/27/2023
|
9412
|
7/28/2023
|
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
|
857690008041
|
857690008157
|
3412
|
5/23/2023
|
4412
|
5/24/2023
|
5012
|
4/15/2023
|
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
|
857690008065
|
857690008294
|
9012
|
4/19/2023
|
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
|
857690008089
|
857690008270
|
8412
|
7/27/2023
|
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
|
857690008041
|
857690008287
|
4412
|
5/24/2023
|
6012
|
4/16/2023
|
7012
|
4/17/2023
|
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
|
857690008300
|
857690008331
|
4412
|
7/23/2023
|
5412
|
7/24/2023
|
7012
|
6/16/2023
|
8012
|
6/17/2023
|
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
|
857690008300
|
857690008317
|
7012
|
6/16/2023
|
Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)
|
Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons
|
70074685656
|
70074685649
|
400254X00
|
8/1/2023
|
400264X00
|
8/1/2023
|
400274X00
|
8/1/2023
|
410364X00
|
9/1/2023
|
Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons
|
70074685670
|
70074685663
|
400244X00
|
8/1/2023
|
410354X00
|
9/1/2023
|
Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons
|
70074685632
|
70074685625
|
400194X00
|
8/1/2023
|
400204X00
|
8/1/2023
|
400214X00
|
8/1/2023
|
400224X00
|
8/1/2023
|
400234X00
|
8/1/2023
|
410294X00
|
9/1/2023
|
410304X00
|
9/1/2023
|
410314X00
|
9/1/2023
|
410334X00
|
9/1/2023
|
410344X00
|
9/1/2023
|
Aloha
|
Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
|
842096112355
|
10842096142359
|
8312
|
7/12/2023
|
9312
|
7/13/2023
|
Coconut Plant-Based Protein
|
842096112379
|
10842096142373
|
7312
|
7/11/2023
|
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
|
842096112348
|
10842096142342
|
7312
|
7/11/2023
|
Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
|
842096112386
|
10842096142380
|
0412
|
7/19/2023
|
9312
|
7/18/2023
|
Intelligentsia
|
ColdCoffee
|
800222000969
|
10800222000966
|
9212
|
12/7/2022
|
Oat Latte
|
800222000976
|
10800222000980
|
7112
|
1/4/2023
|
8112
|
1/5/2023
|
Kate Farms
|
Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
|
851823006904
|
851823006904
|
2512
|
6/1/2023
|
3512
|
6/2/2023
|
4512
|
6/3/2023
|
5512
|
6/4/2023
|
6512
|
6/5/2023
|
Oatly
|
Oat-Milk Barista Edition
|
190646630058
|
10190646630055
|
112
|
4/20/2023
|
1112
|
4/21/2023
|
2902
|
4/2/2023
|
3902
|
4/3/2023
|
4902
|
4/4/2023
|
6112
|
4/26/2023
|
9012
|
4/19/2023
|
Premier Protein
|
Chocolate
|
643843714477
|
643843714200
|
2412/2142BT
|
7/20/2023
|
3412/2143BT
|
7/21/2023
|
4612/2164BT
|
8/11/2023
|
5612/2165BT
|
8/12/2023
|
66122166BT
|
8/13/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843715351
|
643843718642
|
0012/2100BT
|
6/8/2023
|
1012/2101BT
|
6/9/2023
|
1212/2121BT
|
6/29/2023
|
1612/2161BT
|
8/8/2023
|
2012/2102BT
|
6/10/2023
|
2212/2122BT
|
6/30/2023
|
3012/2103BT
|
6/11/2023
|
4012/2104BT
|
6/12/2023
|
Chocolate
|
643843715344
|
643843718581
|
9712/2179BT
|
8/26/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843714507
|
643843713944
|
0612/2160BT
|
8/7/2023
|
4902/2094BT
|
6/2/2023
|
9512/2159BT
|
8/6/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843714507
|
643843714736
|
4902/2094BT
|
6/2/2023
|
5902/2095BT
|
6/3/2023
|
6902/2096BT
|
6/4/2023
|
7902/2097BT
|
6/5/2023
|
8902/2098BT
|
6/6/2023
|
Café Latte
|
643843716686
|
643843716662
|
3212/2123BT
|
7/1/2023
|
4212/2124BT
|
7/2/2023
|
5212/2125BT
|
7/3/2023
|
62122126BT
|
7/4/2023
|
7212/2127BT
|
7/5/2023
|
Café Latte
|
643843716655
|
643843718567
|
8212/2128BT
|
7/6/2023
|
Vanilla
|
643843714507
|
643843720461
|
5902/2095BT
|
6/3/2023
|
MRE
|
Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
|
810044573893
|
10810044573968
|
2112
|
4/22/2023
|
3112
|
4/23/2023
|
9612
|
6/18/2023
|
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
|
810044573916
|
10810044573944
|
3112
|
4/23/2023
|
4112
|
4/24/2023
|
5112
|
4/25/2023
|
Salted Caramel Protein Shake
|
810044573923
|
10810044573937
|
1112
|
4/21/2023
|
2112
|
4/22/2023
|
7612
|
6/16/2023
|
8612
|
6/17/2023
|
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
|
810044573909
|
10810044573951
|
0112
|
4/20/2023
|
1112
|
4/21/2023
|
6612
|
6/15/2023
|
7612
|
6/16/2023
|
Stumptown
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
|
855186006878
|
10855186006875
|
3312
|
12/9/2022
|
4312
|
12/10/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
|
855186006892
|
10855186006892
|
4312
|
12/10/2022
|
5312
|
12/11/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
|
855186006892
|
10855186006892
|
6312
|
12/12/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
|
855186006861
|
855186006861
|
0412
|
12/16/2022
|
1412
|
12/17/2022
|
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
|
855156306847
|
10855186006844
|
2312
|
12/8/2022
|
3312
|
12/9/2022
|
Imperial
|
Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
|
074865927307
|
10074865927304
|
2312
|
2/6/2023
|
3312
|
2/7/2023
|
7112
|
1/22/2023
|
8112
|
1/23/2023
|
8612
|
3/14/2023
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
0734730556147
|
10734730556144
|
5512
|
12/31/2022
|
5902
|
11/1/2022
|
6902
|
11/2/2022
|
7212
|
12/3/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
074865945493
|
10074865945490
|
0012
|
11/6/2022
|
2212
|
11/28/2022
|
3212
|
11/29/2022
|
4212
|
11/30/2022
|
5712
|
1/20/2023
|
6712
|
1/21/2023
|
9902
|
11/5/2022
|
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
|
0734730310749
|
10734730310746
|
1902
|
12/27/2022
|
1312
|
2/5/2023
|
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
|
074865927321
|
10074865927328
|
0012
|
1/5/2023
|
1412
|
2/15/2023
|
9512
|
3/5/2023
|
9902
|
1/4/2023
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
|
0734730556154
|
10734730556151
|
2512
|
12/28/2022
|
3512
|
12/29/2022
|
6902
|
11/2/2022
|
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
|
074865945509
|
10074865945506
|
4212
|
11/30/2022
|
6212
|
12/2/2022
A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.
Contacts
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449
SOURCE Lyons Magnus
