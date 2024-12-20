LYS Artist Collective: Where Creativity and Lifestyle Collide

León Y Sol Tequila invites emerging artists to join a bold new platform celebrating innovation, collaboration, and culture.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- León Y Sol Tequila, renowned for its fearless creativity and vibrant lifestyle, proudly announces the launch of the LYS Artist Collective. More than a store, this initiative is a dynamic, community-driven platform designed to spotlight emerging artists and their extraordinary talents.

By partnering with León Y Sol, artists have the unique opportunity to create exclusive merchandise that reflects the bold spirit of innovation, cultural richness, and artistic brilliance—values that define León Y Sol.

Leon Y Sol Artist Collective

Submissions Open January 2, 2025

Calling all trailblazing creatives! León Y Sol invites emerging artists to submit original, daring designs that embody the brand's fearless ethos.

The Rewards: The top three designs will be selected by a panel of esteemed judges and the León Y Sol community. Winners will receive cash prizes of up to $3,000 and a premier spot in the LYS Artist Collective. Seven additional designs will also be featured in the Collective, giving even more artists a chance to showcase their talent to a broader audience.



A Stage for Creativity and Growth

The LYS Artist Collective goes beyond being a competition. It's a launchpad for visibility, empowering artists to grow their personal brands, connect with wider audiences, and align with León Y Sol's bold, lifestyle-driven mission.

"León Y Sol isn't just about exceptional tequila; it's about living boldly and celebrating creativity," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. "With the LYS Artist Collective, we're building a platform where artistry thrives and creators can shine while embodying our shared vision of bold, authentic living."

Why It Matters

The LYS Artist Collective is a testament to León Y Sol's dedication to fostering creativity, collaboration, and individuality. It's not just about designs or products—it's about telling stories.

Through this initiative, León Y Sol is creating meaningful connections between the brand and today's vibrant cultural landscape. Every design tells a story, and by giving artists a stage to share their unique perspectives, León Y Sol invites them to be part of a shared journey.

This isn't just a collection—it's a celebration of art, self-expression, and the daring pursuit of authenticity.

Submissions open soon. Start dreaming. Start designing. And dare to be bold.

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL

León Y Sol Tequila: A Taste of Tradition and Innovation

Founded on a foundation of tradition and innovation, León Y Sol Tequila brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to the world. Each bottle is a tribute to the rich history and craftsmanship of tequila-making, blending time-honored techniques with modern artistry.

Distilled from the finest blue agave grown in the sun-soaked fields of Jalisco, León Y Sol's tequilas offer a smooth, complex flavor that's both distinctive and refined.

At León Y Sol, quality and authenticity aren't just values—they're our essence. From selecting premium agave to employing artisanal distillation methods, every step reflects our passion for excellence. Whether sipped neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, León Y Sol Tequila is the perfect companion for every occasion.

Contact:

Kendall Perry

480-206-5993

[email protected]

SOURCE Leon Y Sol, Inc.