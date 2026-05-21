Lysine Market Expands as Precision Animal Nutrition Gains Global Momentum | CAGR 6.4%

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the lysine market. Lysine is an essential amino acid widely used in animal feed, food fortification, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceutical applications to support protein synthesis, feed efficiency, and nutritional balance.

The global lysine market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$6.3 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$9.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.4% in the coming years. This expansion is driven primarily by rising demand for animal protein and high-efficiency feed formulations, particularly in poultry, swine, and aquaculture production systems. Lysine supplementation enables feed producers to reduce crude protein levels while maintaining animal growth performance and lowering nitrogen emissions. Industrial fermentation improvements and regional manufacturing investments are strengthening supply stability.

Rising Global Demand for Animal Protein and Feed Efficiency

The worldwide increase in poultry, pork, and aquaculture consumption is accelerating demand for lysine-based feed additives. Population growth, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes are shifting dietary habits toward protein-rich foods, increasing livestock production across major economies. Commercial livestock producers rely on amino acid supplementation to improve feed conversion efficiency while controlling production costs. Lysine plays a critical role in balancing feed formulations for monogastric animals such as poultry and swine, helping maintain growth performance with lower protein inclusion rates.

Global meat production continued expanding in 2025, supported by rising poultry output in Asia Pacific and Latin America. This directly increased demand for feed-grade lysine across integrated feed manufacturing systems. Feed producers are increasingly adopting precision nutrition strategies that utilize crystalline amino acids to optimize animal performance and reduce feed waste.

Beyond feed efficiency, environmental sustainability is becoming a major factor driving lysine adoption. Lower crude protein diets supplemented with lysine help reduce nitrogen emissions and improve nutrient utilization, supporting sustainability targets across livestock operations. Regulatory authorities and agricultural agencies in North America and Europe continue encouraging balanced amino acid formulations to reduce agricultural pollution.

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Advancements in Industrial Fermentation Technologies

Technological advancements in industrial fermentation are another major driver supporting the lysine market. Modern lysine production relies on microbial fermentation processes using agricultural feedstocks such as corn, wheat, and cassava. Manufacturers are investing heavily in biotechnology innovations to improve yield efficiency, reduce production costs, and enhance operational sustainability.

Advanced fermentation strains now enable higher lysine productivity with lower raw material consumption. Continuous fermentation systems, process automation, and energy recovery technologies are improving manufacturing efficiency across large-scale production facilities. These innovations became increasingly important during 2024–2025 as producers focused on improving margins amid fluctuating feedstock and energy prices.

The global industrial biotechnology sector expanded significantly last year, encouraging amino acid manufacturers to modernize fermentation infrastructure. For example, major producers in China and South Korea have implemented next-generation fermentation technologies that reduce waste generation while increasing output capacity.

Sensor-based monitoring systems and automated process controls are also improving production consistency and reducing downtime across fermentation facilities. These advancements appeal to manufacturers seeking scalable and environmentally responsible production models. In Asia Pacific, where most global lysine manufacturing capacity is concentrated, companies continue expanding fermentation plants to strengthen export capabilities and support rising global demand.

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Key Highlight: Evonik Animal Nutrition Business Line Focus on L-Lysine (Biolys®) and Essential Amino Acids for Feed Solutions

A key emphasis in Evonik's Animal Nutrition business line is its portfolio of essential amino acids for animal feed applications, including L-lysine supplied through its feed ingredient solution Biolys®. The business line presents lysine as a core component used to improve feed efficiency and support balanced animal nutrition, alongside other amino acids such as methionine (MetAMINO®) and threonine (ThreAMINO®). The focus is on providing standardized amino acid supply solutions for global livestock production.

The platform highlights Evonik's integrated approach to animal nutrition, where amino acids are positioned as key tools to optimize protein utilization in feed formulations. L-lysine plays a central role in this system because it is an essential amino acid that must be supplied through feed, making it a foundational input in poultry, swine, and livestock nutrition strategies.

The business line presentation also reflects Evonik's broader strategy of combining production expertise with application know-how in animal nutrition, ensuring consistent availability of amino acids like lysine to global feed markets. This positions lysine not as a standalone consumer product, but as part of a larger amino acid-based feed efficiency system used in industrial animal farming.

This positioning signals that lysine demand is structurally tied to global protein consumption trends, with Evonik's role centered on reliable supply of amino acid solutions within its Animal Nutrition business framework.

Segmentation Insights: L-Lysine Hydrochloride Maintains Market Leadership While Sulfate Variants Accelerate Growth in Emerging Feed Industries

L-Lysine Hydrochloride is projected to remain the leading product segment, accounting for approximately 78.7% of the market share in 2026, supported by its high lysine concentration, processing stability, and broad adoption across poultry and swine feed formulations. Feed manufacturers prefer this form due to its cost efficiency, easy integration into large-scale feed systems, and compatibility with precision nutrition programs. Major producers such as ADM, Evonik, and CJ CheilJedang continue expanding high-capacity fermentation facilities focused on hydrochloride production to strengthen global supply. L-Lysine Sulfate is emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for cost-effective feed additives in poultry and aquaculture industries across Asia Pacific and Latin America. Recent production expansions by Meihua Holdings Group and COFCO Biochemical for sulfate-based lysine products highlight growing industry focus on affordable nutrient solutions for rapidly expanding livestock sectors.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates Global Lysine Demand While Recording the Fastest Regional Growth

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the lysine market, accounting for approximately 40.6% of global value in 2026, supported by large-scale amino acid manufacturing capacity and rapidly expanding livestock industries. China dominates regional production and consumption due to its extensive fermentation infrastructure and growing demand for poultry and swine feed. India and Southeast Asia are also experiencing strong growth driven by urbanization, rising meat consumption, and expanding aquaculture production. Asia Pacific is also projected to remain the fastest-growing region through 2033. Increasing investments in feed manufacturing, livestock productivity, and industrial biotechnology continue strengthening regional demand.

North America represents a mature yet highly stable market supported by advanced feed formulation practices and large-scale livestock production systems. The United States remains a major consumer of lysine due to its significant poultry and pork industries. Feed producers increasingly adopt precision nutrition strategies that optimize amino acid inclusion rates to improve feed efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Europe follows with strong demand driven by sustainability-focused agricultural policies and strict environmental regulations related to nitrogen emissions. Germany, France, and Spain continue investing in advanced feed technologies and amino acid-balanced diets to support sustainable livestock production.

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Key Highlights

The global lysine market is projected to grow from US$6.3 billion in 2026 to US$9.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Rising global demand for poultry, pork, and aquaculture products continues to strengthen lysine consumption in animal feed applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with approximately 40.6% share while also emerging as the fastest-growing regional market through 2033.

L-Lysine Hydrochloride is projected to remain the leading product segment, accounting for nearly 78.7% market share due to its high stability and feed formulation efficiency.

Powdered lysine is anticipated to hold around 66.4% of the market share, supported by easy integration into conventional feed manufacturing systems.

Major producers including Meihua Holdings Group, CJ CheilJedang, and COFCO Biochemical are expanding fermentation capacity to strengthen global supply capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

L-Lysine Hydrochloride

L-Lysine Sulfate

L-Lysine Monohydrate

L-Lysine

D-Lysine

L-Lysine Monohydrochloride

By Form

Powder

Dry Form

Liquid

Granules

By Grade

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

By Application

Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Meihua Holdings Group, CJ CheilJedang, COFCO Biochemical, Evonik Industries, and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

Meihua Holdings Group continues expanding fermentation capacity across China to strengthen export capabilities and improve large-scale amino acid production efficiency.

CJ CheilJedang focuses on advanced biotechnology and process optimization to improve lysine productivity while supporting sustainable manufacturing initiatives. COFCO Biochemical invests in integrated supply chains and regional expansion strategies to strengthen its position in global feed additive markets.

Evonik Industries emphasizes high-purity amino acid production and research-driven innovation to support specialty feed and nutrition applications.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) continues strengthening its animal nutrition portfolio through integrated feed solutions and strategic partnerships with livestock producers.

Strategies across the industry emphasize fermentation efficiency, capacity expansion, sustainability initiatives, digital process optimization, and long-term partnerships with feed manufacturers and livestock integrators.



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